I went to the mall last night for the first time in a long time, and I have to say, I had the best time.

While so many people (including myself) prefer shopping online these days, finding it way easier and more convenient, there’s still something special about being out, browsing the stores, and enjoying the shopping experience in person.

Cherry Hill Mall is one of those New Jersey malls that is still packed with people.

It was busy, and it just reminded me of why shopping in person can still be a lot of fun. There's nothing like finding something you love, trying it on, knowing it fits, and walking out of the store with that item in hand.

No waiting for delivery, or wondering if it'll fit or not when it arrives at your front door, not having to go out and return it if it doesn’t!

Cherry Hill Mall (Google Maps) Cherry Hill Mall (Google Maps)

And the only reason I went to the mall last night was because I DID have to return something I ordered online and ended up staying for a few hours. And with the holidays right around the corner, I’ll definitely be back.

From Express to Foot Locker, Garage to H&M, Hot Topic to Hollister, Lids to Old Navy, whatever you’re looking for, they have it all.

Plus, Dick’s House of Sport is now OPEN just in time for the holidays!

Cherry Hill Mall is still busy on a weeknight (Michele Pilenza, Townsquare Media) Cherry Hill Mall is still busy on a weeknight (Michele Pilenza, Townsquare Media)

Grab a cup of coffee from Starbucks, then refuel after a day of shopping at one of the many restaurants including The Capital Grille, Maggiano’s Little Italy, Kooma, and so many more.

Or you can simply stop by to walk around, enjoy the holiday atmosphere, or bring the kids to visit Santa. And your pets, too!

Cherry Hill Mall is still busy on a weeknight (Michele Pilenza, Townsquare Media) Cherry Hill Mall is still busy on a weeknight (Michele Pilenza, Townsquare Media)

So, head to the Cherry Hill Mall and enjoy the festive sights, and you’re sure to find some great deals along the way!

These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most With so many trends of the 1990's back in style, it's a great time to look back at a strong foundation of 80's and 90's culture — New Jersey mall shopping. Some stores were a highlight, every trip. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt