🚨A double tractor-trailer struck a Honda parked on the Turnpike shoulder

🚨The truck smashed through a guardrail, overturned and caught fire

🚨State Police records show seven fatal crashes on the Turnpike this year

CRANBURY — A tractor-trailer driver was killed in a fiery crash on the New Jersey Turnpike after his truck struck a Honda parked on the shoulder late Wednesday night.

State Police said the driver of a double tractor-trailer hit the Honda parked on the right shoulder of the northbound inner lanes near Exit 8A just before midnight. The impact sent the truck through a guardrail and into a concrete sign support along the outer lanes, where it overturned and became engulfed in flames.

FedEx mourns driver killed in fiery Turnpike crash

The driver of the truck, a 38-year-old man from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not disclosed pending notification of his family.

The driver appears to have worked for FedEx, which issued a statement to News 12.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our team member, and our thoughts are with their family and loved ones," the company said in a statement to News 12.

It was the 47th fatal crash in Middlesex County this year and the seventh on the Turnpike, according to State Police records.

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