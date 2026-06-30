🏊 A 23-year-old Paterson man had to be rescued after sneaking into Fair Lawn's Memorial Pool, cops say

🚓 Police say officers used a boat to rescue the stranded man from a platform in the middle of the pool around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

⚠️ Both were issued trespassing summonses, and Fair Lawn police used the bizarre incident to warn people not to enter the pool after closing.

FAIR LAWN — A 23-year-old Paterson man had to be rescued from a public pool in Bergen County after authorities say he sneaked in after hours with a teenage girl.

Paterson man rescued after sneaking into Fair Lawn Memorial Pool

Fair Lawn police received a 911 call early Sunday morning around 3:45 a.m. about a man possibly drowning at Memorial Pool and Spray Park on 20th St.

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Police said they found the young man stranded on the platform in the middle of the pool and used a boat to rescue him.

With the man was a 16-year-old girl, also from Paterson, who did not make it out to the platform.

No injuries were reported, but both the man and the girl were issued summonses for being in the park after hours and released.

Fair Lawn police issue trespassing warning after late-night pool rescue

Fair Lawn police took to Facebook to say, “So, if you’re gonna be a 23 year old adult and trespass at Memorial pool at least know how to swim.”

The department thanked emergency responders who were able to get this young man to safety.

“This is our PSA, do not trespass after hours at Memorial Pool,” police wrote.

Memorial Pool rules

According to the Borough of Fair Lawn’s website, Memorial Pool and Spray Park is for Fair Lawn residents only. The pool closes on weekends at 7 p.m., and stays open an hour later on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday only.

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