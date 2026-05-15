🔴 Autism rates are climbing fast in New Jersey, where experts say better access to evaluations and support is helping more children and adults get diagnosed earlier.

🔴 Specialists urge parents to trust their instincts if they notice speech delays, lack of eye contact, sensory sensitivities, or repeated behaviors in young children.

🔴 New Jersey has become a regional hub for autism services, drawing families from nearby states seeking evaluations, therapy, and long-term support.

Autism prevalence has reached a record high, and rates in New Jersey are among the highest in the country due to greater access to services, support, and providers.

Why autism rates in New Jersey are among the nation’s highest

That access can make a big difference, and more support and earlier intervention can lead to better long-term outcomes, said Dr. Jennifer Ajosa, director of neuropsychology and assessment at Baker Street Behavioral Health in Bergen County.

At around 18 to 24 months, many pediatricians do a list of screeners that may indicate cause for concern, Dr. Jen (as she is affectionately called) said.

Dr. Jennifer Ajosa at Baker Street Behavioral Health (Baker Street Behavioral Health) Dr. Jennifer Ajosa at Baker Street Behavioral Health (Baker Street Behavioral Health) loading...

Early autism signs parents should not ignore

Some of those concerns present include a lack of speech if they’re not speaking on one to two-word phrases, if they’re not making eye contact, if they’re not responding when their name is being called, and if the child is with other children or adults, but they’re more interested in playing by themselves rather than interacting with others in the room, she said.

However, parents are typically the first to recognize early signs of autism in their child, younger than 18 to 24 months.

“I think a lot of parents first notice the speech concern and I think that’s a good sign to say, ‘hey, let me at least have this conversation with my pediatrician and let’s go from there’,” Ajosa said.

Parents may also notice a child’s sensitivity to textures in clothing or foods, and repeated behaviors.

“I always tell parents, go with your gut. You know your child the best, so go with your first instinct,” she said.

Tatsiana Hancharova Tatsiana Hancharova loading...

Experts warn against the ‘wait-and-see’ approach

Ajosa is not a fan of the wait-and-see approach. She would rather parents call a psychologist, a neuropsychologist, or a developmental pediatrician. Have a conversation. Ask questions, and if an evaluation is needed, at least they’ll have more answers.

She advised parents to ask lots of questions. No question is a silly one. Even if a parent thinks it’s something minor, mention it to the doctor, and let them decide if an evaluation is necessary.

New Jersey has a lot of providers to help diagnose autism. “Since we are such a populated area, people have come this way. We’ve had people from Pennsylvania for different evaluations. We’ve had clients come in from New York. We have the access here. I think people are moving into the area because New Jersey is known for its support system,” Ajosa said.

More adults in NJ are seeking autism evaluations

She also said she is seeing more adults seeking answers for themselves. Some of them experience long-standing challenges with routine, sensory sensitivities, and even worker burnout.

“A lot of time they’re masking so they’re trying to fit in really hard, and by doing that, by the time they make it home, they’re frustrated, they’re irritable, they’re tired, and if they have a partner at home, it makes it challenging for their relationship,” Ajosa said.

At work, they might need accommodations that they’re not receiving. Some may need a quiet place or they may to work at home.

Getting an evaluation not only helps them to understand why they have those tendencies, but it can also improve their relationships at home and in the workplace, she said.

The bottom line for parents and adults is to go with their gut. If they think there is cause for concern, make the phone call, and let’s get the evaluation process for possible autism started as soon as possible, Ajosa said.

Baker Street Behavioral Health has locations in Cedar Grove, Fair Lawn, Red Bank, Paramus, Flemington, and Franklin Lakes.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom