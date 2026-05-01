🚨 Hackensack police officer Forrod Bonsu is accused of stealing $18,689.

🚨 Prosecutors say he forged U.S. Marine Corps records to get paid military leave.

🚨Bonsu is suspended without pay and due back in court on May 20.

A Hackensack police officer is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from taxpayers by faking military records, according to authorities.

Officer Forrod Bonsu, 31, was arrested on Wednesday. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella says Bonsu is charged with third-degree theft, fourth-degree forgery, and fourth-degree falsifying records.

Bonsu has been on the force since July 2021 and earns an annual salary of $75,368, according to state pension records. Prosecutors say that he's been trying to illegally earn extra cash since he began earning that pension nearly five years ago. Now he's suspended without pay, Chief Michael Antista said to NJ.com.

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Officer Forrod Bonsu, one day after he graduated from the Bergen County Police Academy on June 17, 2021. (Hackensack Police Department via Facebook) Officer Forrod Bonsu, one day after he graduated from the Bergen County Police Academy on June 17, 2021. (Hackensack Police Department via Facebook) loading...

On Feb. 6, the county prosecutor's office got a tip about forged military records submitted to the City of Hackensack. Investigators said they uncovered Bonsu's scheme that he ran from July 28, 2021 through Dec. 7, 2025.

According to prosecutors, Bonsu got $18,689.59 in paid military leave from the Hackensack police after he submitted fake United States Marine Corps records. He sent five falsified documents, according to a criminal complaint.

Bonsu has been released pending a future court date. His next appearance is May 20, according to court records. New Jersey 101.5 did not have information about Bonsu's defense attorney at the time of publication.

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