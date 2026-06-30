You can see them being made right in front of you. Those perfect mini-burgers with the grease and onions have made White Manna in Hackensack a legend in New Jersey. An iconic burger joint, really.

They have been popping up on best burger rankings forever. They’ve been in Hackensack since 1946. White Manna has been featured on the Food Network television series “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and “The Best Thing I Ever Ate” as well as “Man v. Food” and even “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations.” When I said iconic, I wasn’t kidding.

Screenshot via Google Maps. White Manna

After 80 years, it’s moving. Not just the business and brand, but the actual building itself.

NJ.com reports the Hackensack Planning Board is allowing them to move the 276-square-foot building from 358 River St. to 112-120 Hackensack Ave. A 1,600-square-foot addition will be attached to the much smaller original building.

This will allow space for a modern kitchen, offices, ADA-compliance, etc. A basement is also being built along with a 17-car parking area.

Screenshot from Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives via Youtube Screenshot from Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives via Youtube

The restaurant’s famous neon signs will also be moved intact. Making the trip will be the 32-square-foot sign over its entrance and the free-standing “White Manna Hamburgers French Fries” sign. Both will be installed at the new location.

Moving an entire building, even a small one, is no easy task. But it will only have to go a little over half a mile north to its new location. Once it happens, those classic White Manna sliders should taste just as good as we remember.

The best cheeseburgers in New Jersey Everybody has their own favorite burger place. Odds are, one of these places are right by you. In honor of National Cheeseburger day last Friday, September 17, here are some of the best cheeseburger joints in New Jersey according to Trev's social media following. Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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