The smash burger trend is going strong in the Garden State and I’m totally here for it.

7th Street Burger, a smash burger chain co-founded by two childhood friends, Kevin and Paras, in the East Village in NYC, has opened another New Jersey location with more in the works.

7thStreetBurgerNYC via Instagram 7thStreetBurgerNYC via Instagram

What is a smash burger?

A "smash burger" is made by smashing the meat patty on the grill, creating a crispy outer crust while keeping the center of the burger juicy. 7th Street takes it to the next level with their house sauce and ghost pepper sauce.

The restaurant offers single and double cheeseburgers, the spicy jalapeño cheeseburger, regular fries, loaded fries, and Impossible vegetarian versions of each of the burgers.

7thStreetBurgerNYC via Instagram 7thStreetBurgerNYC via Instagram

“7th Street is three guys on the grill, with three items on the menu, and nine ingredients in the restaurant,” says co-founder, Kevin Rezvan.

We bring a truly simple menu, with top quality ingredients, and value-focused products to our customers.

With the success of 7th Street Burger’s Hoboken restaurant (which you can find at 112 Washington Street), they just opened another location.

7thStreetBurgerNYC via Instagram 7thStreetBurgerNYC via Instagram

The newest 7th Street Burger just opened at 370 W Pleasantview Ave, Hackensack, NJ.

More 7th Street Burgers will open in New Jersey

Additional locations are “coming soon” to the Garden State, according to their website.

The new restaurants will be at 2791 Hooper Ave in Brick, 124 Nassau St. in Princeton, and 2180 Route 22 E. In Union, NJ.

7thStreetBurgerNYC via Instagram 7thStreetBurgerNYC via Instagram

You can find a location near you on their site.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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