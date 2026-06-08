🚨A woman fell into a trash chute at a Hackensack apartment building Sunday

🚨Rescuers found her trapped in backed-up trash after she plunged several floors

🚨Crews freed her within 28 minutes and took her to a hospital

HACKENSACK — A woman plunged almost 10 floors after she fell into a trash chute at a Bergen County apartment building Sunday afternoon.

The woman got trapped in the chute on the 14th floor of The Brick apartment building on Main Street around 1 p.m. and fell to about the 4th floor.

First responders did not initially know where she landed and frantically worked on two ways to free her.

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Rescuers used two strategies to reach the woman

One crew prepared to pull her to safety using ropes while another worked to cut panels away from the chute’s discharge section on the side of the building.

The woman was located in the chute with backed-up trash. She was then pulled out feet first and taken to a hospital 28 minutes after the first call came in.

The crews had to be decontaminated afterward, with one first responder's arm injured during the rescue.

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