⚠️ East Brook Middle School recalled all yearbooks after an infant Adolf Hitler photo appeared inside.

🔴 School leaders called the image's inclusion a severe breach of the district's values.

➡️ Police filed a bias incident report and notified the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

PARAMUS — A photo of an infant Adolf Hitler has left this New Jersey community mortified.

On Friday, East Brook Middle School took back all of its students' yearbooks. Principal Ryan Aupperlee said it was unacceptable that the Hitler photo had made its way into the yearbook's baby pictures section.

"Even if the image was not immediately recognizable to those paging through the book, its inclusion in an official school publication is a severe breach of our values. Adolf Hitler represents hatred, antisemitism, and the horrors of the Holocaust, including the murder of six million Jews," Aupperlee said.

Future Fuhrer Adolf Hitler (1889 - 1945) as a baby, circa 1890. A Paramus middle school recalled yearbooks because an image of an infant Hitler, like this one, had been included. We have not seen the yearbook. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images/Canva) Future Fuhrer Adolf Hitler (1889 - 1945) as a baby, circa 1890. A Paramus middle school recalled yearbooks because an image of an infant Hitler, like this one, had been included. We have not seen the yearbook. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images/Canva)

Paramus Mayor Chris DiPiazza said on Facebook that he spoke with the district superintendent, Sean Adams, and the local police chief about the "unfortunate incident."

"Our borough’s strength has always been because we are a town welcoming to all faiths and home to numerous houses of worship. Any examples, like yesterday’s, does not reflect Paramus," DiPiazza said.

A bias incident report has been filed, and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office has been notified, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said to the Paramus Patch.

READ MORE: NJ lawmakers unveil final 2027 state budget before deadline

East Brook Middle School in Paramus (Google Maps) East Brook Middle School in Paramus (Google Maps)

Community debates who should be held accountable

There was widespread disapproval of the photo's inclusion, with calls for accountability. However, the reaction was mixed in social media comments about who should be held accountable.

"Kids do silly/dumb things they are kids. But the adults with the responsibility to check over these that missed it that’s a problem. It’s a black & white photo among all colored photos. That in itself catches your eye!" Marissa said.

"I am shocked. Didn't a teacher review the yearbook. Their is enough racism already in the world. Someone really screwed up," said Richard, a Jewish Paramus resident.

Others saw it as an oversight anyone could have made.

"As a Jewish person, this is obviously disgusting, but let’s not blame the teachers or the administrators. Not everyone knows what baby Hitler looks like, so this was an honest oversight," Michael said.

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