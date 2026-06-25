⚠️ A Garfield man faces child endangerment and assault charges involving three children.

➡️ Prosecutors say the children were beaten with a belt at a Fairview residence on June 16.

🔴 Investigators said one victim suffered significant bodily injury.

A 40-year-old Bergen County man is accused of beating three children, at least one of them severely.

On Tuesday, Paul J. Gomez, of Garfield, was charged with three counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, a count of third-degree aggravated assault and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.

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Case of out Bergen County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration - Bergen County Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Case of out Bergen County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration - Bergen County Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Child protection referral led to Bergen County investigation

Days earlier, the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit.

Investigators said Gomez used a belt to beat three children at a residence in Fairview on June 16.

One of the victims suffered “significant bodily injury,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The relationship between the victims and Gomez was not publicly disclosed by police.

Garfield man released pending further court action

Gomez was arrested in Paramus and briefly held at Bergen County Jail.

He was released after a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court, pending further court action.

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