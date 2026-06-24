🚔 Two suspects, including a 17-year-old from West Wildwood, have been charged after a violent fight left three people injured in North Wildwood.

🍾 One victim was knocked unconscious after being struck with a bottle during the altercation at 13th Avenue and Central Avenue, authorities said.

⚖️ A Philadelphia man and the teen face serious felony charges, including aggravated assault, with the juvenile also charged with robbery.

NORTH WILDWOOD — Two people, including a teen from New Jersey, have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, the Cape May Prosecutor’s Office announced.

North Wildwood fight leaves three injured, one unconscious

On Monday, June 22, members of the North Wildwood Police Department responded to 13th Avenue and Central Avenue for a report of a fight. When they arrived, they found three injured adults, one of whom was unconscious after being struck with a bottle.

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The suspects ran away before police arrived. The injured were taken to Cooper University Hospital Cape Regional for treatment.

Investigation leads to arrests of Philadelphia man and NJ teen

An investigation led to the arrest of Alpacino Carrero, 20, of Philadelphia, and a 17-year-old juvenile male from West Wildwood.

Carrero and the teenager were both charged with second-degree conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and second-degree aggravated assault.

Juvenile faces robbery and weapons charges in Cape May County case

In addition, the juvenile was charged with third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, first-degree robbery, and an additional second-degree aggravated assault charge, the prosecutor’s office said.

Carrero is currently lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility, pending court proceedings. The boy is detained in a juvenile detention facility.

Both face hefty jail time if convicted.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the North Wildwood Police Department at 609-522-2030 ext. 1600 or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135.

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