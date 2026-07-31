🚨Two Pennsylvania men were charged after fights at a Sea Isle City bar

🚨Two Sea Isle City officers were injured; one was taken to a hospital

🚨 Both men face aggravated assault and resisting arrest charges

SEA ISLE CITY — Two Pennsylvania men face multiple charges after police said they got into several fights at a Cape May County bar.

Sea Isle City police were called to the Kix Bar on 63rd Street late in the evening of July 25 after officials said Patrick McStravog, 31, of Audubon, Pennsylvania, got into several fights with customers.

An investigation determined McStravog was the instigator in the altercations.

Relative joins Sea Isle City confrontation as arrest begins

As McStravog was being taken to an ambulance, police said Robert McMonagle, 60, of Norristown, Pennsylvania, arrived and tried to push past a uniformed officer to confront the individuals McStravog had been fighting with. Police said McMonagle hit an officer in the chest and was arrested. Police said McMonagle and McStravog are relatives.

Police said as officers tried to take McMonagle into custody, McStravog got out of the ambulance. According to police, both men began fighting with officers, who had to use "physical force" to subdue both to take them into custody.

Court documents show McMonagle put his hands under his body in an attempt to avoid arrest.

Both were charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest. McMonagle was also charged with disorderly conduct, while McStravog faces obstruction and simple assault charges.

Officials said two Sea Isle City officers were injured during the incident. One was taken to a hospital for additional treatment.

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