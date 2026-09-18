NORTH WILDWOOD — Surfers and bystanders rushed to help a swimmer in distress at a Jersey Shore beach Thursday, performing CPR before emergency crews arrived. The 21-year-old man was later pronounced dead.

The swimmer was pulled from the ocean near 2nd and Ocean Avenues around 2 p.m. Thursday, according to North Wildwood Police Chief Katherine Madden. The victim was identified as Ahmet Yimenici, 21, from Turkey. He was pronounced dead at Cooper University Hospital Cape Regional.

“Our hearts go out to Mr. Yimenici’s family during this incredibly difficult time. I also want to recognize the quick actions of the surfers and civilians on scene. Their willingness to act without hesitation gave this young man the best possible chance, and we’re grateful for their courage,” Madden said.

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Summer-like weather is keeping people in the water

The tragedy comes as summer-like weather continues to attract swimmers and surfers to Jersey Shore beaches, even though lifeguards are no longer on duty during the week.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the air temperature was about 78 degrees in North Wildwood Thursday, while the water temperature was around 75 degrees with a light breeze from the south.

"It was a beautiful summerish day around New Jersey Thursday, including in North Wildwood. Around 2 p.m. The air temperature was about 78 degrees, the water temperature was reading around 75, and there was a light breeze blowing from the south," Zarrow said.

What happens when Shore swimmers need help

Seaside Heights Police Chief Tommy Boyd says that, like most Shore beaches, signs clearly state there is no swimming or surfing if a lifeguard is not present.

But officers continue to patrol with ATVs and can react if they see a swimmer in trouble.

"If my officer sees a problem, then he'll notify the headquarters. Headquarters then hits out the fire signal, and I have numerous cops that are on the ocean rescue for the fire department," Boyd said.

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