Man shot by police after they hear screams, find woman stabbed in NJ vehicle

Man shot by police after they hear screams, find woman stabbed in NJ vehicle

Andre Moore (Vienna L Smith via GoFundMe)

🚨Police say officers found a man holding a knife to a wounded woman inside a minivan

🚨The woman was hospitalized after suffering several stab wounds.

🚨The man's family says he struggled with mental illness and recently sought help

 

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A man police say was holding a knife to a woman was shot inside a vehicle Friday morning after officers heard screams and forced their way inside.

Police heard screams coming from a disabled minivan on Route 9 in front of Walmart in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township around 10:20 a.m. and forced their way inside, according to Attorney General Jennifer Davenport.

Two Middle Township officers fired at the man when they saw he was holding a knife to a woman who already had several stab wounds. She was taken to a hospital. The man, whom Davenport did not identify, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's family says he had sought help

A GoFundMe campaign created by the man's sister identified him as Andre Moore, a father of six with one on the way who had mental illness issues. Vienna L. Smith said he sought help from "the system" twice, including once less than a month ago.

She told 6 ABC Action News things had gotten "worse and worse and worse" due to paranoia.

"Despite his internal battles, he still had a heart as big as anyone. He loved his family and friends with all of it and was willing to share and give anything he had. They took a person who has children who will never experience the amazing father that he would’ve been," Vienna L. Smith wrote.

Under state law, the Attorney General's office must investigate a person's death that occurs during an encounter with an on-duty law enforcement officer.

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Filed Under: Cape May County, Middle Township
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

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