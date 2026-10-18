🚨A Middle Township patrolman was struck by a driver charged with DWI

🚨Rep. Jeff Van Drew says the suspect is in the country illegally

🚨The NJ PBA says recent crashes point to dangers for officers on the road

A Middle Township police officer struck by a driver charged with DWI is the fourth New Jersey officer to be seriously injured on duty in a month, as the crash sparks a political dispute over immigration enforcement.

Rookie patrolman Austin Kapurelo, 26, stopped a driver on Route 47 (Wildwood Boulevard) around 10 p.m. Friday when he was struck by Lucio Lopez-Perez, 36, of the Erma section of Lower Township, according to Middle Township Police Chief Tracey Super. Lopez-Perez remained at the scene and was charged with driving while intoxicated, assault by auto, violating public health and safety law, and multiple other traffic offenses.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Ptl. Austin Kapurelos, his family, and everyone affected by this crash,” Super said. “We are grateful to the officers, emergency personnel, and members of the public who came to Ptl. Kapurelos’ aid. We ask the community to respect the family’s privacy during Ptl. Kapurelos’ recovery.”

Van Drew calls for ICE involvement after Middle Township crash

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., 2nd District, said Lopez-Perez is in the United States illegally and does not have a driver's license. He criticized Gov. Mikie Sherrill for creating a $20 million legal defense fund intended to prevent immigrants in the country illegally from being deported while Kapurelos and his family go through pain.

“I am calling on Cape May County Sheriff Nolan to work with ICE and ensure this individual is turned over to federal authorities, and I have no doubt the Sheriff will because he is a good man who believes in upholding the law. We cannot keep allowing preventable tragedies like this to happen to innocent people in New Jersey,” Van Drew said.

The Department of Homeland Security on Sunday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

PBA points to three other New Jersey officer crashes

New Jersey PBA President Peter Andreyev also blamed impaired and careless driving, along with drivers failing to follow the state's move-over law. The law requires motorists to move into an adjacent lane when approaching certain emergency and roadside vehicles, provided it is safe to do so.

“Too many drivers are impaired, too many drivers do not MOVE OVER, and too many drivers are careless when they are driving. The end result is our officers are being struck and critically injured more now than ever before. The number of crashes in the past month points to a growing problem. Officers are in danger daily and it must stop,” Andreyev said in a statement issued before Van Drew disclosed Lopez-Perez's immigration status.

Andreyev also cited crashes involving officers in Marlboro, Saddle Brook and Woodbridge.

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