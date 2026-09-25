🚨A person died during an encounter with law enforcement Friday morning

🚨Police blocked off Route 9 near Walmart in Middle Township

🚨Investigators have not disclosed what led to the shooting

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — An investigation is underway after a person died during an encounter with law enforcement in Cape May County Friday morning.

Attorney General Jennifer Davenport confirmed the death at the intersection of Route 9 and Satt Boulevard around 10:20 a.m. but did not disclose what led to shots being fired.

Video from 6 ABC Action News showed the front of the Walmart Supercenter taped off with a large police presence. Police vehicles surrounded a silver minivan.

"I recognize how deeply an event like this affects everyone involved, including the individual and their family, our officers and our residents and our thoughts are with them," Middle Township Mayor Chris Leusner said

.

Mayor: don't spread rumors

The mayor asked residents to be patient with their questions about what happened and to rely on official information.

The Attorney General's Office is investigating the shooting per state law requiring an investigation when a death occurs during any encounter with law enforcement.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom