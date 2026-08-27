I wrote a while back about the other locals summer, the quiet stretch between Easter and Memorial Day when the Shore belongs to whoever's actually free to enjoy it. But the real one, the one that gets all the attention, starts the day after Labor Day and runs through most of September.

Here's what makes it special. The crowds are gone, school's back in session, and the boardwalks that were shoulder-to-shoulder in July suddenly have room to breathe. But the ocean hasn't gotten the memo that summer's over. Water temperatures typically hold in the mid-to-high 70s well into September, sometimes later, since it takes the ocean weeks to catch up with cooler air temps. Restaurants and shops mostly stay open through the month, even as lifeguards cut back to weekends-only at most beaches. The only real thing to watch is the calendar itself. September sits right in the peak of Atlantic hurricane season, so locals summer comes with an asterisk: check the tropical forecast before you plan around it.

With all that in mind, here's one beach worth prioritizing in each of the four Shore counties.

photo by EJ photo by EJ

Asbury Park in September is a completely different experience than Asbury Park in July. The boardwalk empties out, and while parts of Convention Hall itself are closed for the promised restoration, the Grand Arcade walkway alongside it is still open and worth a walk through on its own. The Wonder Bar stays open and active too, and you can actually get from the Stone Pony to the beach without weaving through a crowd. It's become my own favorite Shore town this year for exactly that reason, it holds onto its character no matter what month it is.

Island Beach State Park | Google Maps Island Beach State Park | Google Maps

There's no boardwalk to empty out here, because there's no boardwalk at all, just 10 miles of undeveloped barrier island that stays that way on purpose. The state's own Division of Parks and Forestry has said flatly that September is one of the best times to visit, smaller crowds and ideal water temperatures, however lifeguards do finish Labor Day Weekend. If you want the most untouched version of the Jersey Shore that still exists, this is it.

AC beach and Steel Pier | photo by EJ AC beach and Steel Pier | photo by EJ

I was born in Atlantic City, and it remains one of the last truly free beaches left on the entire Shore. Locals summer strips away everything that makes AC feel touristy in peak season and leaves you with what's actually there, a wide beach, a working boardwalk, and especially around where AC quietly turns into Ventnor, a stretch I still consider a hidden gem even after a lifetime of knowing it.

Wildwood late summer | photo by EJ Wildwood late summer | photo by EJ

The Wildwoods boardwalk never actually closes, it runs 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. all year, and Morey's Piers keeps its rides operating clear through October, long after the waterparks shut down for the season. Plenty of the boardwalk's shops, arcades, and food stands stay open into fall too, so a walk down the boards in late September still feels like the real thing, minus the wall-to-wall crowds. Locals summer here means you can actually get a table, actually walk at a normal pace, and still catch a ride or a slice before the lights go dark for winter.

Cape May lifeboat in front of Promenade | photo by EJ Cape May lifeboat in front of Promenade | photo by EJ

The quieter beach towns might be more your style

I have a list for those too! Some of the best Jersey offerings in the fall are found in Ocean Grove, Spring Lake, Strathmere and the bay beachside in Somers Point and in Cape May County. And Cape May city is awesome anytime of year!

Satellite image of Hurricane Melissa as a powerful category 5 hurricane, October 28, 2025. (Photo by NOAA via Getty Images) Satellite image of Hurricane Melissa as a powerful category 5 hurricane, October 28, 2025. (Photo by NOAA via Getty Images)

One last thing worth remembering

None of this works if a storm rolls through. September's hurricane season peak means locals summer plans are always a little bit provisional, check the forecast, keep an eye on any tropical development, and treat a clear week in September like the gift it actually is. It won't last forever, but while it does, it might be the best version of the Jersey Shore all year.

Asbury Park and the perfect summer day in the summer of '26! EJ did a broadcast from our Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio on Saturday August 15, 2026. Asbury Park was hopping! The beach and boardwalk were busy well into the evening with low humidity, sunny cloudless skies and a surf temp of 78° and a light breezy air temp of 80°! EJ felt the need to take a walk and document it! Enjoy the photos! Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson