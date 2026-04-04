Everyone knows about locals summer. That magical stretch after Labor Day when the bennies and shoobies pack up and head home, the traffic disappears, and the Shore finally exhales. September and early October belong to the people who actually live here. The water is still warm, the restaurants have tables, and the beaches are wide open.

But there is another one. And most people sleep right through it.

It starts right about now — just after Easter — and runs until Memorial Day weekend. Six or seven weeks of the Shore at its quietest and most generous. The full summer crowd does not arrive until mid-June when school lets out. Memorial Day brings a surge, then things settle back down before the real season kicks in. That window between Easter and the holiday weekend is something I have come to think of as the other locals summer. And if your schedule gives you any flexibility at all right now, this is the moment to use it.

Photo by Hoi An and Da Nang Photographer on Unsplash Photo by Hoi An and Da Nang Photographer on Unsplash loading...

Who this is really for

If you are between jobs right now — and plenty of New Jersey residents are in 2026 — this is your silver lining. If you are retired and tired of waiting for August to go to the Shore like you are still on a school calendar, stop waiting. If the kids are grown and out of the house and you no longer need to plan around a school schedule, this is the reward you have been waiting for.

The Shore does not care what month it is. The ocean is there. The salt air is there. And right now, almost nobody else is.

Photo by David Todd McCarty on Unsplash Photo by David Todd McCarty on Unsplash loading...

What you actually get

Wide open beaches from Asbury Park all the way down to Cape May. On a weekday in late April you can park wherever you want, spread out wherever you want, and walk for a mile without stepping around anyone. No badge required at most beaches until late May. Bring a chair, bring a book, bring the dog if the beach allows it.

The boardwalks are yours — and right now that means all day, any time you want. Once the season officially opens, most Shore towns restrict bike riding to morning hours only to keep things orderly for the crowds. Before Memorial Day? No such restrictions at most beaches. You can ride the entire length of some of the best boardwalks in New Jersey with nothing but the ocean beside you and the whole morning — or afternoon — ahead of you. That changes fast once summer hits. Take advantage of it now.

Ocean City deserves a special mention here. The boardwalk is one of the finest in the state — family friendly, beautifully maintained, and genuinely alive even in the spring. The shops and arcades start opening up, the food is back, and the feel of that boardwalk on a quiet April afternoon is something you simply cannot replicate in July when you are shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the eastern seaboard. If you have never done Ocean City before the season, put it on the list.

Asbury Park's boardwalk is alive year-round at this point — the restaurants, the music venues, the coffee shops. Point Pleasant is stirring. Seaside is coming back to life. Spring Lake is peaceful and beautiful in April in a way it simply cannot be in August. And if you make it all the way down to Cape May, the Victorian streets and the waterfront are as good in May as they are at any point in the summer — arguably better without the crowds.

LBI off season | Photo by EJ LBI off season | Photo by EJ loading...

The water is colder — the welcome is warmer

Yes, the water temperature in April and May is not what it will be in August. Nobody is swimming laps out there. But here is what you do get — shore businesses that have just survived a brutal winter and are genuinely happy to see you. The restaurant that stayed open all winter is fully in its groove. The one that just reopened for the season is at its freshest. The staff remembers your face. There is a warmth and a gratitude in early season Shore hospitality that is real and that disappears once the summer crowds arrive and the pace becomes relentless.

The weather in late April and early May in New Jersey is genuinely underrated. Sixties and seventies, low humidity, that clean sharp coastal air you cannot find anywhere inland. You are not sweating through your shirt. You are not fighting for a parking spot. You are just at the Shore on a beautiful spring day with nowhere to be and nothing but ocean in front of you.

Locals summer gets all the attention in September. But this one — the quiet one, the uncrowded one, the one hiding between Easter and Memorial Day — might actually be better.

It is already underway. Do not miss it.

12 photos that show why local summer at the Jersey Shore is unmatched Following Labor Day, New Jersey residents even remotely near the Jersey Shore look forward to some peaceful days of sun, sand, surf and no big crowds of visitors. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt





