🎢 A brand-new coaster is coming to Jenkinson’s Boardwalk for the 2026 summer season, replacing a longtime favorite ride

🎢 The red, white, and blue-themed ride celebrates America’s 250th birthday with family-friendly thrills

🎢 The coaster pays tribute to the nostalgic Flitzer, bringing a modern twist to a beloved classic

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A new roller coaster is set to debut this summer on a Jersey Shore boardwalk.

Patriot's Run at Jenkinson's Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach (Jenkinson's via Facebook) Patriot's Run at Jenkinson's Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach (Jenkinson's via Facebook) loading...

New Jersey boardwalk roller coaster debut set for summer 2026

Jenkinson’s Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach has announced that Patriot’s Run will debut in the amusement park section of the boardwalk for the 2026 season.

Standing over 35 feet tall, this larger family coaster will feature conventional trains and a classic lift hill, offering riders an “exhilarating cycle of twists, turns, and thrills for all ages,” according to a statement from Jenkinson’s.

Patriot’s Run, decked out in a bold red, white, and blue theme, will honor and celebrate America’s 250th birthday, too.

Patriot's Run at Jenkinson's Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach (Jenkinson's via Facebook) Patriot's Run at Jenkinson's Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach (Jenkinson's via Facebook) loading...

Beloved Tidal Wave ride replaced after decades on the Jersey Shore

The ride, which is next to the Super Himalaya on the far south end of the amusement park, replaces Tidal Wave, a longtime park fixture. The last time patrons rode Tidal Wave was on September 1, 2025.

Patriot's Run at Jenkinson's Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach (Jenkinson's via Facebook) Patriot's Run at Jenkinson's Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach (Jenkinson's via Facebook) loading...

Nostalgic nod to Flitzer coaster inspires new design

The design of Patriot’s Run serves as a nod to the Flitzer, a beloved coaster that once occupied the very spot before the Tidal Wave.

“Patriot’s Run shares many similarities with the Flitzer in both style and spirit, even drawing inspiration from its design,” said Jenkinson’s Marketing and Brand Manager, Alex Taylor.

The Flitzer cars had race car flames on them. “We’ve carried that forward by incorporating an American flag-themed flame on our new coaster,” Taylor said.

Patriot's Run at Jenkinson's Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach (Jenkinson's via Facebook) Patriot's Run at Jenkinson's Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach (Jenkinson's via Facebook) loading...

America 250 celebration theme drives new ride concept

When picking a theme for the new ride, the idea of celebrating America stood out, especially with the upcoming America 250, he said.

Patriot's Run at Jenkinson's Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach (Jenkinson's via Facebook) Patriot's Run at Jenkinson's Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach (Jenkinson's via Facebook) loading...

“Patriot’s Run will not only celebrate America’s 250th milestone, but also provide guests with a ride experience that balances adventure and family fun, perfect for thrill-seekers and younger riders alike,” Taylor said.

More information can be found here or follow on social media.

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