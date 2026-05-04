🐿️ Wildlife birthing season in New Jersey is driving squirrels, raccoons, and skunks into homes to nest and raise babies.

🏠 Experts warn attics and walls are prime targets, with signs including scratching noises, odors, and ceiling stains.

⚠️ These animals can cause major damage, fire risks, and spread diseases like rabies and roundworm if not removed quickly.

Squirrel, raccoon, and skunk birthing season is in full swing in New Jersey, and they might be trying to get into your home.

NJ wildlife birthing season: why animals invade attics and walls

Raccoons and skunks typically give birth during a single season, spanning from March to May. In contrast, squirrels have two birthing seasons annually; one from March to May, and a second in late summer from August to September, said Josh Fogle, Northeast Region Sales Manager at Critter Control.

They’re looking to take up residence in your home, for sure, specifically your attic or inside the walls.

“This time of year, if you’re hearing any noises or seeing anything or smelling anything concerning that may be related to wildlife, you probably need to assume they’re up there trying to have babies. That is the primary reason animals are trying to find shelter in a place to nest and have babies,” Fogle said.

It's spring birthing season for raccoons, squirrels, and skunks in NJ and they may be looking to nest in your home (Canva) It's spring birthing season for raccoons, squirrels, and skunks in NJ and they may be looking to nest in your home (Canva) loading...

Warning signs of raccoons, squirrels or skunks in your NJ home

This is concerning because babies are very destructive. Raccoons and squirrels can have, on average, three to four pups at a time.

If you see any discoloration on the walls or ceilings, that can be a sign of nesting. If you hear any scratching, chewing, scuttling around, or chirping, whether it’s frequent or every once in a while, it’s definitely a good idea to have a professional check it out, Fogle said.

If a professional detects a family of critters in the attic, they will do everything they can to safely remove them as humanely as possible. Plus, they don’t want to separate the mother and babies. Usually, the mother will try to get back inside to her babies any way she can, so getting them out together is ideal.

It's spring birthing season for raccoons, squirrels, and skunks in NJ and they may be looking to nest in your home (Canva) It's spring birthing season for raccoons, squirrels, and skunks in NJ and they may be looking to nest in your home (Canva) loading...

Property damage and fire risks from animals nesting in attics

But, Fogle said these animals need to be removed as soon as possible because they can quickly cause major damage and spread disease.

When squirrels and raccoons are first born, they typically stay quiet for the first two months of life, which is usually March and April. So, a homeowner may not know they have them their homes, Fogle said.

But, now, during May, they are very active and can be very destructive. Wires are very concerning. Babies are teething, and wires are ideal to gnaw on, he said.

“We’ve seen electrical fires. We’ve seen electrical systems, alarm systems, and lights go out, which can be concerning. They love to chew on the wood. They can destroy AC units. If your AC ducts are in the attic, they can kind of rip those open. I’ve seen attics completely destroyed and need new AC units,” Fogle said.

It's spring birthing season for raccoons, squirrels, and skunks in NJ and they may be looking to nest in your home (Canva) It's spring birthing season for raccoons, squirrels, and skunks in NJ and they may be looking to nest in your home (Canva) loading...

Health dangers: rabies, roundworm and contamination concerns

Besides destruction, these critters can also spread diseases. Rabies is a big concern, especially among raccoons and skunks. But there’s also something called Latrine Site.

That’s where the animals pile up their droppings, which can cause airborne fungal diseases, as well as a parasite called Raccoon Roundworm, which can get into humans and dogs.

“The aftermath of the animal is also just as hazardous as the animal itself so making sure that’s properly cleaned up once the wildlife is taken care of, is paramount,” Fogle said.

Be safe this animal birthing season in New Jersey. It’s a good idea to make sure nothing is in the home. A professional can also check for potential entry points outside.

A critter like a squirrel does not need a lot of room to infiltrate your home. They can get in through natural, small gaps or vents, so taking proactive, preventative measures is important for peace of mind, Fogle said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom