📚 Burlington County library cardholders can get free admission to 38 museums, zoos, and historic sites across NJ, PA, and NY through the Museum Pass Program.

📚 New additions include The Newark Museum of Art and Philadelphia's Shofuso Japanese House and Garden, expanding options for summer family trips.

📚 The program saves residents more than $181,000 a year in admission fees, offering families a budget-friendly way to keep kids entertained.

The kids are out of school for the summer (or soon will be), and now parents have the daunting task of keeping them busy every day so boredom doesn’t set in, right?

Well, in South Jersey, the Burlington County Library System is offering its cardholders free access to more than three dozen different museums, zoos, and historic sites through its Museum Pass Program.

The Shofuso Japanese House and Garden in Philadelphia was recently added to the list of museums, zoos and historic sites that are part of the Burlington County Library System’s Museum Pass Program. (BCLS) The Shofuso Japanese House and Garden in Philadelphia was recently added to the list of museums, zoos and historic sites that are part of the Burlington County Library System’s Museum Pass Program. (BCLS)

Free museum passes help NJ families save money this summer

Now in its 14th year, the BCLS Museum Pass Program has expanded to include two new locations – The Newark Museum of Art and the Shofuso Japanese House and Garden in Philadelphia.

With those two new locations, there are now 38 different museums, zoos, and historic sites in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York that library cardholders can visit with their passes.

Other New Jersey spots include Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge in Medford, the Battleship New Jersey in Camden, Popcorn Park Animal Refuge in Forked River, Tuckerton Seaport, Roebling Museum in Roebling, and the Insectropolis in Toms River, just to name a few.

The Burlington County Library System’s Museum Pass Program offers library cardholders free passes for admission to 38 different museums, zoos and historic sites in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York, including the Battleship New Jersey in Camden. Pictured are Burlington County Commissioner Randy Brolo, Commissioner Deputy Director Allison Eckel, New Jersey Assemblywoman Melinda Kane and New Jersey Assemblyman Balvir Singh at the battleship last year. The Burlington County Library System’s Museum Pass Program offers library cardholders free passes for admission to 38 different museums, zoos and historic sites in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York, including the Battleship New Jersey in Camden. Pictured are Burlington County Commissioner Randy Brolo, Commissioner Deputy Director Allison Eckel, New Jersey Assemblywoman Melinda Kane and New Jersey Assemblyman Balvir Singh at the battleship last year.

Museums, zoos and family attractions included with library card

Cardholders can also enjoy trips to the Please Touch Museum, Eastern State Penitentiary, the Guggenheim Museum, the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Art, and the Museum of the American Revolution, the Academy of Natural Sciences, and the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

“A Burlington County Library System membership isn’t just a place to find books, music and movies. Amazing works of art, exotic animals and ancient artifacts are also reachable with the Museum Pass Program,” said Burlington County Library Commission Chair Jonathan Chebra.

Roebling Museum (BCLS) Roebling Museum (BCLS)

How Burlington County residents can reserve museum passes

BCLS cardholders can reserve passes up to 45 days in advance in-person at the libraries or online. Passes to some locations can be downloaded and printed. Others must be picked up in person from the respective library.

More than 100 passes are available, but there are limits on how many can be reserved or checked out by a cardholder.

Program saves Burlington County families thousands on admission

“Books, pictures, and databases are fantastic tools for learning, but so are first-hand experiences, and the museum passes offer BCLS cardholders the opportunities for experiences at many of the most coveted art, culture, and education centers in our area,” said BCLS Director Ranjna Das.

The passes save county cardholders more than $181,000 a year on admission fees to these locations, he added.

For more information about the Museum Pass program, visit here.

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