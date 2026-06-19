🚨Medford police say a man exposed himself to a group of girls at Bob Bende Park

🚨The incident happened April 12 during a youth soccer tournament at the park

🚨Investigators released security images and are asking the public for help

MEDFORD — Police are looking for a man they say exposed himself at a park to girls during a soccer tournament.

Medford Township police said the man "intentionally exposed his genitals" in front of a group of girls at Bob Bende Park on April 12 around 1:20 p.m. Security footage images show the bearded man wearing a blue T-shirt, a greenish blue baseball cap and shorts.

Youth soccer tournament was taking place

NJ.com reports the EDP Cup Spring Showcase youth soccer tournament was taking place at the park. The tournament is organized by the Medford Soccer Club, which is part of the Medford Youth Athletic Association.

Anyone with information is asked to call 609-654-7375.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom