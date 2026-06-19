⚠️ A Gloucester County jury found a Williamstown driver guilty in a crash that killed a Marlton man.

➡️ Prosecutors said the Corvette ZR1 reached 119 mph just three seconds before the impact.

🔴 The defendant faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced in August.

MONROE (Gloucester)— A 26-year-old South Jersey man faces prison after a jury found him guilty of brutally killing another driver, speeding over 100 mph in a high performance Corvette.

On Tuesday, Gabriel H. Woolson, of Williamstown, was convicted of death by auto in the 2022 crash that killed 52-year-old Evan Silverstein, of Marlton.

NJ Corvette driver convicted for high speed deadly crash (Chevy Corvette Getty Stock) Williamstown Corvette driver convicted for high speed deadly crash - Chevy Corvette Getty Stock

Corvette reached 119 mph moments before impact

Woolson’s vehicle, a 2011 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, is a high-performance sports car, also often dubbed a “supercar” as it can reach a top speed just above 200 mph. Pre-owned ZR1s made the same year list for over $113,000, according to Edmunds.

Investigators said that Woolson’s car hit 119 mph just three seconds before the crash in the Williamstown area of Monroe on Dec. 14, 2022.

The brakes were not activated until about a second before impact, around 5:40 p.m. on the South Black Horse Pike.

Silverstein was driving a Honda Accord and was making a left turn when Woolson came barreling through the westbound lanes.

Due to the extremely high-speed impact, Woolson’s Corvette sheared the Accord into two pieces — sending the front half more than 100 feet, into the parking lot of a strip mall.

Silverstein was thrown from the Honda and died at the scene.

A passenger in Woolson’s Chevy was also hurt.

Gloucester County court sentencing (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Gloucester County court

Jury convicts driver of death by auto

During the trial, prosecutors submitted testimony that included an eyewitness to the crash and several expert witnesses.

In addition to the death by auto conviction, Gloucester County Superior Court Judge Russell DePersia also found Woolson guilty of reckless driving and speeding — and not guilty on a charge of assault by auto for the injuries to his passenger.

When sentenced on Aug. 21, Woolson faces a maximum of 10 years in state prison for the second-degree charge, and fines and penalties on the traffic offenses.

A message to defense attorney Vincent Campo was not immediately answered on Friday.

Silverstein was survived by his parents, and several siblings, nieces and nephews, according to an online obituary.

PHOTOS: 17 Retro '80s Car Features We Totally Miss Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom