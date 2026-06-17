🚨A teen riding an e-bike died after a crash with a UPS truck

🚨NJ.com identified the rider as St. Augustine High School wrestler Chase Sudano

🚨The crash comes weeks before New Jersey's new e-bike licensing law begins

SOUTHAMPTON — A teen was killed when his e-bike hit a UPS truck in Burlington County on Tuesday morning.

State Police said that around 10:45 a.m., the UPS delivery truck was on Tranquility Court, about to turn onto North Firelane Road, when a Talaria electric dirt bike crossed in front. The e-dirt bike hit the rear of the truck, ejecting the juvenile. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity and the e-dirt bike's speed were not disclosed.

State Police provide police service to Southampton.

UPS released this statement:

"We are heartbroken by the tragic accident in Southampton Township, NJ. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones.We are fully cooperating with authorities to understand what happened."

Cliffview High School posted a tribute to Chase Sudano. (Clearview High School via Facebook) Cliffview High School posted a tribute to Chase Sudano.

NJ wrestling community remembers Chase Sudano

St. Augustine Preparatory School wrestling coach Bill Ward identified the teen to NJ.com as Chase Sudano, a sophomore from Southampton. Sudano is a champion wrestler with a 32-12 record during the season. The Hermits won the District 29 championship this season, and he was a third-place finisher at Region 8 at 126 pounds.

Several teams offered condolences online for the sophomore at the school in the Richland section of Buena Vista.

Clearview High School's wrestling team called Sudano "an outstanding young man, a dedicated wrestler, and someone who made a positive impact on those around him." Delbarton Athletics called Sudano's death "horrific" and sent thoughts and prayers to his team.

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New e-bike law's grace period ends July 19

The grace period for New Jersey's new motorized bicycle law, which classifies all motorized bicycles as e-bikes, including those with pedals and a motor, ends on July 19.

An owner and operator must be at least 17 years old with a valid driver's license or at least 15 years old with a motorized bicycle license.

A 15-year-old Middletown High School South student died from injuries sustained after being hit while riding an e-bike on June 10, according to police.

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