☑️ NJ's e-bike regulations are now the strictest in the U.S.

☑️ Fatal and serious e-bike crashes involving teens helped prompt the crackdown

☑️ Bike and planning groups warn the law could discourage low-speed e-bike use

As the hour ticked down on his administration, Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill that makes rules and regulations for e-bikes in New Jersey the toughest in the country.

The legislation, sponsored by state Senate President Nick Scutari, D-Union, classifies all motorized bicycles as e-bikes, including those with pedals and a motor. An owner and operator must now be at least 17 years old with a valid driver's license or at least 15 years old with a motorized bicycle license.

“It is clear that we are in an age of increasing e-bike use that requires us to take action and update regulations that help prevent tragedies from occurring,” Murphy said in a written statement. “Making our roads safer for all users has been a key priority for my administration."

Operators would also need to be licensed, registered and insured. Current riders will have six months to come in compliance. Licensing and registration fees will be waived for one year.

The state law applies to a "low speed electric bike" that goes no faster than 20 mph, a motorized bike that tops out at 28 mph, and an electric motorized bicycle as a bike that can go over 28 mph.

Crashes and fatalities that prompted tougher regulation

Crashes and fatalities that prompted tougher regulation

The legislation came following recent increases in crashes involving e-bikes, including fatal crashes in Orange and in Scotch Plains, where a 13-year-old was killed in September.

A 15-year-old was seriously injured in November when his high-powered Talaria Sting MXR3 e-motorcycle collided with an Acura RL in Washington Township (Gloucester), sending his helmet 75 feet down the road. Police said the teen was lucky to be alive.

The legislation also includes language directing motor vehicles to use caution when approaching e-bikes on the road – slowing down, leaving a safe distance, or changing lanes when passing.

The Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia called the bill "onerous" and "draconian" and contended the law is overly broad and burdensome, particularly for riders of lower-speed bikes that are popular for commuting and recreation.

"New Jersey has ambitious climate goals and a dire need to reduce traffic fatalities. We should be encouraging the shift toward sustainable, lightweight electric transportation, not building barriers against it. Instead of creating new hurdles for the slowest e-bikes, the state should focus on enforcing existing laws for high-speed ​“e-motos” and similar vehicles, on improving street design, and on educating the public," the Regional Plan Association said in a statement.

