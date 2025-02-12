I'm really not sure why this is so difficult to do. If it snows in New Jersey, you're supposed to clear the snow off your vehicle before you go.

That's it. Simple and to the point. Not only that, but it's also a common courtesy for anyone who drives on New Jersey's roadways.

But yet, it doesn't seem like the message gets through to some New Jersey drivers, and it's a real shame. Thanks to their actions, those particular drivers are actually making it more dangerous for the rest of us.

Maybe it's not such a big deal at low speeds, such as in a neighborhood, but on the highways, it's a different story. Not only that, but the snow can freeze into a solid sheet of ice.

That makes it even more dangerous when you're traveling at 65 or higher. Should that come flying off, it certainly has the potential to shatter a windshield.

The examples of every car you're seeing in this article are all from the morning of Feb. 12, 2025, which was right after a snowstorm in the state. The snow had ended before daybreak, and these cars were on the road between 10 and 11 a.m.

I was fortunate to have one of my co-workers driving at the time, which allowed me to snap a few pics of some of these cars. There weren't too many vehicles driving around with lots of snow on their roofs, but it was enough.

The storm prior to this one was primarily an ice storm, which is even more dangerous than just snow. My car alone had around an inch of snow and sleet on it, and I took the time to clear it off before hitting the road.

But even then, there were a handful of cars on our major highways that did not. It's absolutely ridiculous how lazy some people can be.

Enough don't care

Look, I understand some drivers might not be able to fully clean their cars off due to health or physical reasons, and I get that. But even then, you need to have a plan in place to get that snow and ice off before you hit the road.

Either that or definitely before you hit the freeway at high rates of speed. And to be honest? I wish our police were able to catch more of these drivers.

I get larger vehicles are more difficult to clean, but people with smaller cars and SUVs have no excuse. For the safety of everyone on the roads, please make an honest effort to clear the snow and ice off and stop making New Jersey's roads more dangerous than they already are.

