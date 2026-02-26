What a crazy winter it's been in New Jersey. Ever since Thanksgiving of last year, our state has been hammered by relentless cold and snow.

Fortunately, we're now in the final weeks of winter with spring less than a month away. That means, despite how intense this winter's been, the cold and snow will continue to lose their grip on the Garden State.

And even with the snow that does fall, that higher sun angle will force snow to melt faster. All good news for those of us who are sick and tired of winter.

But are we really ready to move on from it? Based on the latest on-air poll I did during my weekend morning show, I'm not so sure about it.

My take on all the snow

I recently talked about this and asked you a very simple question. Are you team snow, or team no snow? After all the recent snow we had, my opinion on it is that I'm team no snow.

Yes, I usually do like having snow during the winter months, but this year has been ridiculous. Combine that with the brutal cold of January and I personally can't wait for spring to get here.

However, despite what I thought you were going to vote, I was very surprised by what my listeners had to say about this question.

Your take on all the snow

According to my listeners, a majority said they were team snow. I was surprised as I would've thought we'd all be sick of it by now. But nope.

I had 18 listeners respond when I asked this. And out of those 18, only one agreed with me and gave a no snow vote.

That means 90% of my listeners still want more snow. Well, at least the listeners over that weekend did.

Team spring

I'm not sure if you agree with my listeners from that weekend or not, or if you feel I'm right in wanting to be done with the snow. However, I am fairly sure of one thing. I would have to believe at this point that we're all team spring.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant.