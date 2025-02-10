Does NJ really allow 24-hours to clear snow from vehicles?

Living in New Jersey, you have to be ready for almost every kind of weather mother nature has to throw at you. From flooding rains to scorching heat, we've got it all.

Although probably no season throws more at us than during the winter. In New Jersey, winters can go either one way or the other.

The past few years for example have been relatively mild. This year, however, is more like an old-school winter, with cold, snow, and ice making a regular appearance.

And all of that winter weather can make driving in New Jersey more challenging. Especially when a big ice or snowstorm hits the region.

Driving in ice & snow Canva (Townsquare Illustraiton) loading...

No ice or snow allowed

In New Jersey, if it snows in the state, you're required to remove it from your vehicle. Especially the roof, where huge ice sheets can come flying off and potentially hit another driver.

Sometimes the snow may be light and fluffy, but even that needs to be cleared off. If it's not, it can turn into a sheet of ice that has the potential to hit other vehicles should it break off while driving at high rates of speed.

Now, of course, you can't remove everything from your vehicle if it's actively snowing or sleeting while driving. But that does bring up a good question... how much time can go by from when it stops snowing to when you must clean your car off?

snow driving 24 hours question marks Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

24-hours?

I was recently told by someone who used to drive commercially that you have 24 hours to clear it all off. I'll be honest, I have never heard of such a thing before.

I was always under the impression that you had to remove it immediately, but was I wrong about this? Was there really some sort of law that mentions you can't get fined for 24 hours if snow or ice is on your vehicle?

It was something I never really thought of, so I thought I'd dig in a little deeper to see if there was any truth to that.

Warning on ice _ snowy NJ roads Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

What NJ law says

According to New Jersey law, all operators of motor vehicles must make a reasonable effort to clean their cars off prior to driving. You must remove it before you go.

As for the 24-hour claim? Well, it turns out there is some truth to it, but not in the way you might think.

In New Jersey, if you get pulled over and ticketed for not clearing snow or ice off, you have 24 hours before you can get ticketed again. Meaning, that you cannot get fined twice in the same day for not cleaning your vehicle off.

That 24-hour period is your window to remove all snow and ice after the initial summons was issued. Failure to do so after the 24-hour period expires could result in additional fines should you get pulled over for the same offense.

Ice Scraper _ NJ warning _ police pulled over ticket Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

A 24-Hour misconception

Anyone who believes they have a full day after the final flakes fall is misunderstanding the law. And, from what I learned, there are individuals out there who really believe they can ignore cleaning their cars for an extended period of time.

In New Jersey, there really isn't such a window. If you don't make an honest effort to clean your car before you hit the road, you're at risk of being fined.

It's only after you receive the fine that you get 24 hours to clear that snow and ice off before running the risk of being summonsed again.

Snow on the roof of a car _ NJ warning _ police Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.