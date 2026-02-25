Normally I'm not a fan of the phrase ticket blitz since it gives off negative vibes toward police officers. However, what might appear to be a ticket blitz during and after our historic blizzard is 100% necessary.

Now to be clear, there is no actual call for this. Rather, I'm making the argument that every town in New Jersey should do this, but toward specific drivers only.

And I'll make this very simple. If you're someone who's driving around and still haven't cleaned the mountain of snow off the roof of your vehicle, then you absolutely deserve a ticket. Period. Hard stop.

And that's exactly why I would be in favor of a ticket blitz if the state decided to have one. A blitz on those specific drivers who just won't clean off their vehicles.

However, there's another component to this that isn't about what happens after the storm. There's also those drivers who deserve tickets for what they do during the storm.

More tickets for parking

We were on the air all throughout New Jersey's historic blizzard. I myself was on both the morning of Feb. 22, and the early morning overnight hours on Feb. 23, during the brunt of the storm.

I was getting a lot of calls from plow drivers that all had one common complaint. Far too many people kept their vehicles parked on the main streets despite being ordered to move them. This, in turn, made it that much more difficult for plow drivers to do their jobs.

I did, however, find out that cops were issuing tickets for those vehicles, and I'm glad they did. One person who called in actually complained he got a ticket for doing just this and bashed the police to no end.

But you know what? The police were right to do that, and you were wrong for keeping your vehicle in the way of the plows. Plus, you forced the police to issue tickets during a blizzard, something I'm sure they didn't want to do.

Please blitz the next storm

To all the police officers and plow drivers that had to work during the blizzard, thank you for all you do. For those who wouldn't move their cars out of the way during the storm, too bad. Go to court and pay the fine.

And for those who leave the snow on the roofs afterward? Oh well. It's dangerous to do that and that snow and ice can seriously injure someone else or cause an accident should it fly off. Go to court and answer to the judge. (Read about what towns have been issuing tickets here).

