FLORHAM PARK — New Jersey got walloped with over a foot of snow in many parts of the state this week, and more snow could be on the way.

After residents dig out of their parking spots, they should be sure to clean all the snow and ice off their cars, especially from the hood, windows, and roof. It’s the law.

“Motorists who fail to do so face fines of $25 to $75 for each offense, regardless of whether the ice and snow is dislodged from the vehicle. If flying ice or snow causes property damage or injury to others, motorists face fines of $200 to $1,000 for each offense,” according to the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General.

If you don’t think cops are serious about ticketing someone for failure to remove snow and ice from their vehicles, think again.

In Morris County, the Florham Park Police Department touted its enforcement (with a bit of humor.)

“6 summonses to start the shift — we’re sure number 7 will be any minute at this pace,” the department said. (IYKYK)

Each summons comes with a mandatory court appearance.

“Drivers should already be aware of the danger this poses to others. This is completely unacceptable and dangerous,” according to a statement from the Florham Park Police Department and the Office of Emergency Management.

Morris County police crack down on dangerous flying ice

They also say that fines are significantly increased when snow or ice is dislodged from a moving vehicle and strikes another car or a pedestrian, causing injury or property damage. The fines are even more expensive if it’s done by a commercial vehicle.

