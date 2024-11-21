Search for individual with gun sends FDU campus into lockdown

🚨A shelter-in-place alert was issued for Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham campus late Wednesday night

🚨The university said it received a report of a person with a gun on campus

🚨An individual was arrested off campus early Thursday morning

FLORHAM PARK — An individual is under arrest after Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham campus went on lockdown late Wednesday night for the report of an individual with a gun.

The first of a series of alerts that were posted on the school's social media and sent to students just before 11 p.m. stated police were searching for an individual with a gun. One of the alerts advised those on campus to stay away from windows and doors.

No shots were fired, according to one of the updates sent by the school.

ALSO READ: Clark mayor still in office despite reports of plea deal

FDU's Florham campus FDU's Florham campus (Fairleigh Dickinson University) loading...

Overnight all clear

The all-clear was given by the school just before 3 a.m. Thursday.

FDU spokeswoman Dina Schipper said to New Jersey 101.5 that an arrest warrant had been issued for an individual who was located away from the campus and taken into custody.

Florham Park Police Chief Joseph Orlando said on Thursday morning there are no current threats to the campus or community.

FDU's Florham campus in Florham Park and Metropolitan campus in Teaneck are operating remotely on Thursday out of an abundance of caution, according to Schipper.

"We apologize for the stress and inconvenience but when we believe there may be a threat to our community members we will always react quickly and report these incidents to police who can help ensure everyone’s safety," Schipper said.

There are 4,114 undergraduates and 2,350 graduate students attending the Metropolitan Campus, according to the school.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ drought situation is now dire at the Manasquan Reservoir Photos capturing the impact of New Jersey's ongoing drought from both ends of the Manasquan Reservoir. As of 11/20/2024, water levels at the reservoir dropped below 50% capacity for the first time in 30 years. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ's top 10 downtowns for holiday shopping Check on these stores this Small Business Saturday and beyond! Gallery Credit: Jill Croce