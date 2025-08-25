A Somerset County mom who admitted to killing her two young children nearly four years ago was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Yuhwei Chou, of the Skillman section of Montgomery, had faced two murder charges for the deaths of her 7-year-old daughter and her son, who police reported was 10 months old.

On Nov. 8, 2021, Samantha “Sammy” Ross and Paul Ross were found bound and restrained in their booster seat and baby seat, respectively, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson previously said

Somerset County siblings Samantha and Paul Ross were laid to rest in November 2021

Chou’s hands were zip-tied to the steering wheel when a bystander found the disabled Toyota Corolla off a road in Hillsborough, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Police responded to a 911 call around 7:40 a.m. about the Mountain View Road, between E. Mountain Road and Pleasant View Road.

Following a celebration of life service, the young siblings were laid to rest on Nov. 19, 2021.

The mom told police she suffocated her children after buying duct tape and zip ties at a hardware store, according to the same affidavit.

Mountain View Road is near the Sourland Mountains

Chou found not guilty by reason of insanity in winter 2022

On Dec. 23, 2022, Chou was found not guilty by reason of insanity, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office in a recent response to New Jersey 101.5.

Chou was also found to be a danger to herself and others and was ordered into inpatient hospitalization, where her treatment plan is monitored every six months by the court.

She remains in Krol status, law enforcement also said.

Morris County mom charged with murder of toddler girl

Morris County mom accused of killing daughter due in court

This summer, a Morris County mom was charged with murdering her young daughter in the family's Florham Park home.

Jeanine Glass remains in a secure psychiatric facility and is expected for a pre-indictment conference on Sept. 2.

The night of July 6, the 43-year-old Glass was found by her husband, semi-conscious and in wet clothing in a first-floor office.

Her three-year-old child’s lifeless body was later found in an upstairs bathtub, while a second child was unharmed in his own bedroom.

"The unfortunate reality is that Jeanine has a longstanding history of mental illness, which, though well managed with psychiatric care for many years, appears to have played a significant role in this heartbreaking incident," according to a statement from Glass’ defense attorney, Anne Collart.

“We are grateful the prosecutor and the court agree with medical experts that it is in the best interest of all parties that Jeanine receives psychiatric care in a secure medical setting, as she continues to cooperate with the court," Collart also said in the same statement.

