Prosecutor: NJ mom killed her 2 children found bound in carseats
A Somerset County mother has been charged with the murders of her two young children.
Yuhwei Chou, 36, of the Skillman section of Montgomery, was arrested after being found with her unresponsive 7-year-old daughter and 10-month old son in a car off a local road in Hillsborough on Tuesday morning.
Samantha Ross and Paul Ross were Chou’s biological children, authorities said, and they all lived at the same address.
Police responded to a 911 call around 7:40 a.m. about the vehicle alongside Mountain View Road.
Chou was inside with her daughter in a booster seat and son in a baby seat — both bound and restrained, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson said.
Both children were pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe that Chou caused their deaths, Robertson said, without further sharing potential motive.
Autopsies for the cause and manner of deaths would be done by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Chou was being evaluated at a hospital and was expected to be detained at Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.