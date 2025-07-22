FLORHAM PARK — Following the harrowing death of a 3-year-old girl earlier this month, the toddler’s mother has been charged with murder.

Jeanine Glass, of Florham Park, had been hospitalized since the night of July 6, after being found unresponsive and in wet clothes inside a home on Woods End Road.

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old Glass was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

NJ police respond to call about woman and making shocking find

Florham Park police and EMS were called at 10:41 p.m. about the semi-conscious woman, who had been found on the first floor of the residence.

It was only as officers went with a family member upstairs to gather information related to Glass’ condition that they made the awful discovery of the three-year-old in a hallway bathroom.

The still-dressed toddler was unconscious and face down in several inches of water in the tub, police said.

Morris County mom charged with murder of toddler girl in Florham Park (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Morris County mom charged with murder of toddler girl in Florham Park (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

First responders tried desperately to resuscitate the child, but she was pronounced dead at a hospital.

An autopsy by the Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office remained pending on Tuesday.

Immediately after being discharged from medical treatment, Glass was arrested and remains in custody.

Prosecutor in Morris County urges compassion for family grieving child

Law enforcement urged the community to keep loved ones of the young victim in mind, and refrain from crass behavior online.

“The death of the little girl is a heartbreaking and senseless loss for the Florham Park community. Our hearts go out to all those coping with this unconscionable tragedy, including loved ones and first responders who answered the call that night,” Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said.

"For the sake of the surviving family, we ask that citizens exercise discretion and compassion while discussing the situation on social media. Please remember that these are real people, your neighbors, involved here."

The 3-year-old victim is survived by a sibling, according to social media accounts.

