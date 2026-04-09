🔴 New Jersey bagel shop owner charged with dodging $205K in sales tax.

🔴 Prosecutors say taxes weren’t filed or paid from 2021 through 2024.

🔴 That’s the equivalent of over 200,000 bagels in unpaid state revenue.

ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — A local bagel shop owner has been indicted on tax fraud charges, according to authorities.

The owner of The Bagel Bistro in Andover owes $205,336 in sales tax to the state of New Jersey, the Attorney General's Office announced Thursday. Sales tax on prepared foods in New Jersey is the state rate of 6.625%.

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Kristian Vozza, 48, is charged with 16 counts of third-degree failure to turn over withheld taxes, four counts of third-degree failure to file tax returns, and one count of second-degree theft. The indictment was handed down late last month.

The front desk of The Bagel Bistro as it appeared in 2014 (The Bagel Bistro via Facebook) The front desk of The Bagel Bistro as it appeared in 2014 (The Bagel Bistro via Facebook) loading...

Prosecutors say taxes went unpaid for years

Vozza, who lives in the neighboring township of Sparta, has owned the LLC behind the Andover bagel shop since 2007, according to state Treasury Department records. She's accused of not filing taxes for the business from 2021 through 2024.

“Paying taxes is not optional, and those who choose to ‘opt out’ will be held accountable and be required to pay their fair share," said Attorney General Jennifer Davenport.

According to their website, The Bagel Bistro offers sandwiches, subs, muffins, bagel dogs, and other baked goods. A bulk purchase of 14 bagels costs $14. New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to confirm that the listed prices are current.

Doing the math, The Bagel Bistro would have to sell at least 205,336 bagels and give all the revenue to the state to pay the taxes it's accused of owing.

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