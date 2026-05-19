🚓 Warm-weather weekend keeps NJ police busy as summer crowds surge

🚗 Wall Township officers handled nearly 600 police events, including crashes, DUIs and first aid calls over just three days

☀️ With Memorial Day weekend approaching, police warn aggressive enforcement will continue across the shore area

WALL — New Jersey saw its first stretch of warm weekend weather, and with that came an influx of calls to police departments.

Warm weekend brings spike in Wall Township police activity

Wall Township police said they experienced an uptick in police activity this past weekend.

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From Friday afternoon, May 15, through Sunday evening, May 17, officers handled 590 total police events, including 218 calls for service and 372 self-initiated police activities.

NJ police respond to crashes, DUIs and emergency calls

During the three days, police in the Monmouth County township conducted 118 motor vehicle stops and 15 traffic enforcement details.

Patrol units also investigated 18 motor vehicle crashes, three of which required extrication, and 40 first aid calls. They also made 13 arrests for DUI, narcotics possession, outstanding warrants, and disputes.

“The increase in activity is consistent with the first nice weekend of the year, as more residents and visitors were out on the roads, at local businesses, and attending area events,” the Wall Township Police Department wrote on its Facebook page.

Memorial Day weekend enforcement ramping up at the Jersey Shore

With the long Memorial Day holiday weekend just a few days away, marking the unofficial start of the summer season, Wall Township police said they will continue their aggressive, proactive enforcement.

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