⚠️ An Old Bridge man convicted in a federal child pornography case in 2015 faces new charges.

➡️ Investigators traced illegal videos on a peer-to-peer network to his residence in May.

🔴 Police say forensic evidence showed recent downloads and online activity before his arrest.

A 58-year-old Middlesex County man previously convicted of possession of child pornography faces new charges.

Michael Shaw, of Old Bridge, is registered with the state as a tier 2 sex offender after a federal conviction in 2015.

Investigators traced illegal files to an Old Bridge residence

In May, investigators traced illegal, disturbing videos on a peer-to-peer file sharing program to Shaw's residence.

When arrested on June 12, Shaw admitted to viewing child sexual abuse videos — and deleting the files after, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

Shaw is charged with second-degree counts of maintaining a child sex abuse material peer-to-peer file-sharing network, distribution of child sexual abuse material, and possession of child sexual abuse material with the intent to distribute.

He is also charged with third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material.

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Police investigation in Middlesex County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Police investigation in Middlesex County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Police say forensic review found recent downloads, deleted software

An early look at Shaw’s laptop by police forensic experts showed Shaw deleted the peer-to-peer program on June 8 after 24 recent file downloads between May 12 and that same day.

Analysts found that hours before his arrest, Shaw used a Russian website around 4 a.m. to view child sex abuse materials.

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