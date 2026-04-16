🚨 NJ school custodian charged, but cops say case was weakened by vigilante interference

📱 Social media group exposed suspect before police could finish investigation

⚖️ Prosecutors warn actions may have prevented more serious charges

A high school custodian in Middlesex County accused of being an online child predator is facing a far lesser charge due to direct interference by private citizens, police said.

Kevin Coposky, of Old Bridge, was charged with third-degree attempt to endanger the welfare of a child.

Coposky, who worked at Sayreville War Memorial High School, was arrested on Wednesday in a case that began as a tip accusing the 39-year-old of trying to meet children online for sexual activity.

Read More: Sayreville school employee investigated after vigilante sting

On April 9, Sayreville Police were called to the school after accusations involving the worker now identified as Coposky.

He was placed on leave and banned from all school facilities, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Before law enforcement could finish investigating, police said a "self-identified vigilante group independently contacted the suspect” and publicly blasted disturbing details about Coposky’s alleged conduct online in social media videos.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY courtroom (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Prosecutors say critical evidence was lost due to interference

"These actions directly interfered with and impeded a sensitive and ongoing criminal investigation,” Middlesex County Prosecutor Linda Estremera said in a joint release with Old Bridge Police Chief Thomas Montagna and Sayreville Police Chief Daniel Plumacker.

“As a result, investigators were impeded and thus, unable to fully develop and secure critical evidence to pursue the full scope of potential charges," the statement continued.

Police warn NJ residents: viral stings can backfire

Police said they strongly discourage such vigilante actions, which can “compromise investigations, hinder the pursuit of justice, place the safety of officers in jeopardy, and ultimately detract from law enforcement’s ability to hold offenders fully accountable.”

Anyone with potential information on the Coposky case is asked to call Detective Ryan Hall of the Old Bridge Police Department at 732-721-4000, Detective Christopher Raub of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444 or Detective Ken McGarry of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3140.

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