NJ man who murdered a mom of 3 with a shot to the head gets 60 years in prison
🚨Millville man sentenced to 60 years for killing mother of three in 2022
👧Children were home during shooting and taken from scene after attack
🚔 Suspect caught hours later in parking lot, in different NJ county
MILLVILLE — A 42-year-old city resident will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for the brutal killing of a mother of three children.
On Wednesday, Edwin Ramos-Rosado, of Millville, was sentenced to 60 years for the first-degree murder of 35-year-old Ramy Garcia in the yard of their home on North 4th Street.
Witnesses told Millville police that on the afternoon of Nov. 2, 2022, the couple struggled over an illegal handgun that belonged to Ramos-Rosado — before he ultimately shot the victim in the head, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.
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Children present during deadly domestic dispute
Their children were home at the time of the deadly encounter.
Ramos-Rosado put them in his car and took off before police arrived, NJ.com reported.
He dropped the kids off with relatives living nearby before driving north to Camden County, NJ.com reported after a January 2023 court hearing.
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Arrest in Wawa parking lot after fleeing the scene
Early the next morning, roughly 40 miles from the murder scene, Bellmawr police caught up to Ramos-Rosado, sitting in his Mercedes in a Wawa parking lot with drugs, $1,200 cash and his passport, NJ.com also reported.
He had shaved his beard and his hair since the day before, as seen in his booking photo.
Following a trial this past winter, Ramos-Rosado was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder and two second-degree weapons offenses.
He received a five-year term for the unlawful possession of a weapon conviction, which runs at the same time as the longer sentence.
The 42-year-old must serve at least 51 years of his prison term.
Ramos-Rosado has remained in custody since his November 2022 arrest.
He would be just shy of 90 by the time he becomes eligible for parole.
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Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman