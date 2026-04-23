🚨Millville man sentenced to 60 years for killing mother of three in 2022

👧Children were home during shooting and taken from scene after attack

🚔 Suspect caught hours later in parking lot, in different NJ county

MILLVILLE — A 42-year-old city resident will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for the brutal killing of a mother of three children.

On Wednesday, Edwin Ramos-Rosado, of Millville, was sentenced to 60 years for the first-degree murder of 35-year-old Ramy Garcia in the yard of their home on North 4th Street.

Witnesses told Millville police that on the afternoon of Nov. 2, 2022, the couple struggled over an illegal handgun that belonged to Ramos-Rosado — before he ultimately shot the victim in the head, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

Man gets prison for Millville murder Millville man gets 60 years prison for murdering mom of 3 in Millville (Google Maps) loading...

Children present during deadly domestic dispute

Their children were home at the time of the deadly encounter.

Ramos-Rosado put them in his car and took off before police arrived, NJ.com reported.

He dropped the kids off with relatives living nearby before driving north to Camden County, NJ.com reported after a January 2023 court hearing.

Read More: PA man convicted in NJ double murder of mom and daughter

Edwin Ramos-Rosado gets 60 years for the murder of Jamy Garcia in Millville (Cumberland County Jail, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Edwin Ramos-Rosado gets 60 years for the murder of Jamy Garcia in Millville (Cumberland County Jail, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Arrest in Wawa parking lot after fleeing the scene

Early the next morning, roughly 40 miles from the murder scene, Bellmawr police caught up to Ramos-Rosado, sitting in his Mercedes in a Wawa parking lot with drugs, $1,200 cash and his passport, NJ.com also reported.

He had shaved his beard and his hair since the day before, as seen in his booking photo.

Following a trial this past winter, Ramos-Rosado was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder and two second-degree weapons offenses.

He received a five-year term for the unlawful possession of a weapon conviction, which runs at the same time as the longer sentence.

The 42-year-old must serve at least 51 years of his prison term.

Ramos-Rosado has remained in custody since his November 2022 arrest.

He would be just shy of 90 by the time he becomes eligible for parole.

These 31 convicted killers were pardoned by Gov. Murphy In a one year span, Gov. Phil Murphy granted clemency to over 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, at least 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After release, each person is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

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