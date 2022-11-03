‘Armed & dangerous’ man wanted in Millville, NJ murder found

MILLVILLE — A man considered armed and dangerous charged with the murder of a woman Wednesday afternoon was taken into custody Thursday morning.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Edwin Ramos-Rosado, 39, shot Ramy Garcia, 35, in a house on North 4th Street in Millville Wednesday afternoon and fled in a silver Mercedes. Garcia was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The prosecutor did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting or the relationship between Ramos-Rosato and Garcia.

Webb-McRae said he was taken into custody but did not disclose where he was located.

The prosecutor asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Millville police at 856-825-7010 or the Prosecutor's Office at 856-332-6233.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

10 years later — Sandy makes landfall in New Jersey

Here's where NJ legal weed is sold The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, with close to two dozen state approvals given since the first adult recreational sales in the state back in April. Here is where the open sites are located.