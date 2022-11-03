‘Armed & dangerous’ man wanted in Millville, NJ murder found
MILLVILLE — A man considered armed and dangerous charged with the murder of a woman Wednesday afternoon was taken into custody Thursday morning.
Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Edwin Ramos-Rosado, 39, shot Ramy Garcia, 35, in a house on North 4th Street in Millville Wednesday afternoon and fled in a silver Mercedes. Garcia was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
The prosecutor did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting or the relationship between Ramos-Rosato and Garcia.
Webb-McRae said he was taken into custody but did not disclose where he was located.
The prosecutor asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Millville police at 856-825-7010 or the Prosecutor's Office at 856-332-6233.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
