⚖️ A Pleasantville man admits killing his pregnant girlfriend in a violent home attack.

⚖️ Prosecutors say the victim was beaten with a baseball bat in December 2024

💔 Friends remember the 25-year-old pregnant victim was excited about motherhood.

HAMILTON (Atlantic) – A 28-year-old Atlantic County man faces prison after admitting to brutally killing his pregnant girlfriend in their home.

On Tuesday, Boris Lainez-Rosales, of Pleasantville, pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of Leslianette Quintana-Betancourt, also of Pleasantville.

NJ man admits to killing pregnant girlfriend Boris Lainez-Rosales pleads to murder of pregnant girlfriend (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Pleasantville man pleads guilty in deadly domestic violence case

In entering his plea, Lainez-Rosales admitted that on Dec. 2, 2024, he attacked the 25-year-old victim, who was his domestic partner, with a baseball bat.

Prosecutors will recommend a sentence of 30 years in state prison, without the possibility of parole.

NJ man admits to killing pregnant girlfriend Leslianette Quintana-Betancourt, while pregnant, was killed by her boyfriend in 2024 ( tributearchive.com) loading...

Pregnant Atlantic County victim remembered by loved ones

Quintana-Betancourt was mourned in an online memorial as a beloved sister, aunt, daughter and friend — “a sweet and kind young lady that had a laugh and smile that would brighten up a room.”

“You were so happy about becoming a mom and you were just happy about your new journey,” the same friend wrote of the victim.

Sentencing set in Atlantic County murder case

Lainez-Rosales was initially charged with murder, tampering with evidence and possession fo a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He is scheduled for sentencing on July 31 before Superior Court Judge Joseph A. Levin.

These 31 convicted killers were pardoned by Gov. Murphy In a one year span, Gov. Phil Murphy granted clemency to over 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, at least 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After release, each person is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

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