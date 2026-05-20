Atlantic County man admits killing pregnant girlfriend with baseball bat in horrifying NJ murder
⚖️ A Pleasantville man admits killing his pregnant girlfriend in a violent home attack.
⚖️ Prosecutors say the victim was beaten with a baseball bat in December 2024
💔 Friends remember the 25-year-old pregnant victim was excited about motherhood.
HAMILTON (Atlantic) – A 28-year-old Atlantic County man faces prison after admitting to brutally killing his pregnant girlfriend in their home.
On Tuesday, Boris Lainez-Rosales, of Pleasantville, pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of Leslianette Quintana-Betancourt, also of Pleasantville.
Pleasantville man pleads guilty in deadly domestic violence case
In entering his plea, Lainez-Rosales admitted that on Dec. 2, 2024, he attacked the 25-year-old victim, who was his domestic partner, with a baseball bat.
Prosecutors will recommend a sentence of 30 years in state prison, without the possibility of parole.
Read More: Atlantic City NJ shooting leaves young mother dead, man charged
Pregnant Atlantic County victim remembered by loved ones
Quintana-Betancourt was mourned in an online memorial as a beloved sister, aunt, daughter and friend — “a sweet and kind young lady that had a laugh and smile that would brighten up a room.”
“You were so happy about becoming a mom and you were just happy about your new journey,” the same friend wrote of the victim.
Sentencing set in Atlantic County murder case
Lainez-Rosales was initially charged with murder, tampering with evidence and possession fo a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
He is scheduled for sentencing on July 31 before Superior Court Judge Joseph A. Levin.
These 31 convicted killers were pardoned by Gov. Murphy
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman
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