Police: Elderly employees attacked by woman over $50 wig theft at NJ store

Police: Elderly employees attacked by woman over $50 wig theft at NJ store

Newark woman, Clarissa Pegram is accused of attacking two older store workers in Linden (Essex County jail, Google Maps)

🚔 Police say a Newark woman threatened two elderly Linden store workers with a box cutter

🚔 Victims in their 70s were punched, kicked and bitten while trying to stop a theft

🚔 The accused attacker faces robbery, assault and weapons charges

A 31-year-old Newark woman is facing criminal charges after police say she attacked two victims in their 70s at a Linden store.

Clarissa Pegram was charged with two counts of second-degree robbery as well as third-degree counts of aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

Pegram was also charged with multiple weapons offenses, including possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Linden wig store dispute erupts into violent attack

On Wednesday just before 7 p.m., Linden police responded to reports of a fight at a store located at 200 N. Wood Avenue.

Pegram had entered and wanted to try on a wig, the victims told police.

When they told her that was against store policy she became angry, grabbed a $50 boxed wig and walked outside with it, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

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Cops: Elderly employees punched, bitten and threatened

A 70-year-old female employee followed her outside and recovered the merchandise, but was punched and kicked by Pegram, police said.

Investigators said a 75-year-old male employee then also approached and was bitten on a finger and punched repeatedly in the face.

Pegram then followed both victims back into the store, pulling a box cutter from a backpack and threatening to kill both of them, swinging the cutter and grazing the woman’s forehead, police said.

When officers arrived the man also had a cut on his cheek, according to the affidavit. Both victims were treated at the scene.

Pegram was being held at Essex County Jail, pending an appearance in Superior Court.

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Filed Under: Crime, Linden, Newark, Union County
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

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