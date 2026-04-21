Former NJ police captain accused of violent choke attack on a victim
🚨 Former NJ police captain charged after accused of chokehold assault
🎥 Incident recorded on body cam, surveillance and cell phone footage
⚖️ Ex-officer previously resigned amid lawsuits and internal scrutiny
A former Palisades Park police captain has been accused of trying to choke a victim, which was caught on video.
Shawn Lee, a Closter resident, was charged with third-degree aggravated assault.
On April 15 at 9:38 p.m., Palisades Park Police received a 911 hang-up call from a private residence.
Responding officers were told about an assault earlier that day in the borough.
The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office was then brought on the case.
Read More: Cops say Sayreville NJ predator social media sting backfired
Alleged chokehold captured on video, cops say
Investigators found that the 49-year-old Lee had gotten into a physical fight with an adult victim.
Lee is accused of wrapping both of his hands around the person’s neck and jaw, rendering the victim completely incapacitated for a moment, according to an affidavit filed in the case.
The incident was recorded by a body-worn camera, surveillance video and cell phone video, which was provided to police.
Read More: Woodbridge cop avoids prison after admitting abuse of young cousin
Past controversy over officer’s resignation resurfaces
Lee was previously a captain with the Palisades Police Department.
In November 2022, he resigned from his $157,040-a-year position, after at least four officers had filed lawsuits against him and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office seized a work computer, NorthJersey.com previously reported.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
12 ways New Jersey is making it harder for ICE to operate
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
LOOK: Can You Recognize These Iconic '70s Objects
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz