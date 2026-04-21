🚨 Former NJ police captain charged after accused of chokehold assault

🎥 Incident recorded on body cam, surveillance and cell phone footage

⚖️ Ex-officer previously resigned amid lawsuits and internal scrutiny

A former Palisades Park police captain has been accused of trying to choke a victim, which was caught on video.

Shawn Lee, a Closter resident, was charged with third-degree aggravated assault.

On April 15 at 9:38 p.m., Palisades Park Police received a 911 hang-up call from a private residence.

Responding officers were told about an assault earlier that day in the borough.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office was then brought on the case.



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Closter man is accused of choking a person in Palisades Park - Palisades Park Police Department (Google Maps) loading...

Alleged chokehold captured on video, cops say

Investigators found that the 49-year-old Lee had gotten into a physical fight with an adult victim.

Lee is accused of wrapping both of his hands around the person’s neck and jaw, rendering the victim completely incapacitated for a moment, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

The incident was recorded by a body-worn camera, surveillance video and cell phone video, which was provided to police.

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Closter man is accused of choking a person in Palisades Park Closter man is accused of choking a person in Palisades Park (Google Maps) loading...

Past controversy over officer’s resignation resurfaces

Lee was previously a captain with the Palisades Police Department.

In November 2022, he resigned from his $157,040-a-year position, after at least four officers had filed lawsuits against him and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office seized a work computer, NorthJersey.com previously reported.

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