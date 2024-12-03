PLEASANTVILLE — A 26-year-old city resident murdered his girlfriend and tried to hide his role in her death, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The prosecutor's office on Tuesday announced charges against Boris Lainez-Rosales.

Police were called to a home on Edgewater Ave. at around 2 a.m. on Monday, according to the prosecutor's office.

Officers found Leslianet Quintana-Betancourt, 25, unresponsive. She was transferred to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The major crimes unit of the prosecutor's office responded to the scene to participate in the investigation with Pleasantville police.

According to authorities, Quintana-Bentancourt died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries.

As a result of the investigation, authorities arrested Lainez-Rosales, the victim's live-in boyfriend.

He's been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

New Jersey 101.5 was not immediately aware of legal representation for Lainez-Rosales.

Anyone with information related to this case is being asked to call the prosecutor's office at 609-909-7666.

