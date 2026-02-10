🔥K9 officer and two good Samaritans rescued a trapped driver from a burning vehicle

🔥The vehicle slammed into a utility pole and ignited a marsh fire

🔥The cop said he was just doing his job & credited teamwork for rescuing the driver

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An off-duty police officer and two good Samaritans pulled a man out of a burning vehicle after a crash on Saturday night.

A vehicle crashed into a utility pole along Delilah Road just after 9 p.m. and went into a marsh near Club Paradise, according to the Pleasantville Fire Department. The vehicle burst into flames, burning a 75-by-75-foot area of the wetland.

Egg Harbor Township police said K9 Officer William Burns was in his patrol vehicle when he came upon the crash. People who had already stopped said they heard someone inside the vehicle yelling for help.

ALSO READ: Union workers riled up as Sherrill slams Trump

Pleasantville K9 officer William Burns (left) Pleasantville K9 officer William Burns (left) (Pleasantville police) loading...

‘Just doing my job,’ officer says of rescue effort

Burns used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames. He and another man told the driver to climb toward the back of the car as the front of the vehicle burst into flames.

Police Capt. Cherie Burgan said that Burns said he was "just doing (his) job." He called it a team effort and wanted to make sure the other person was given credit for helping to save a life.

BreakingAC.com identified the good Samaritan as Guy Emerson Jr. Emerson also said a third person stopped to help.

Map shows crash scene on Delilah Road in Pleasantville Map shows crash scene on Delilah Road in Pleasantville (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom