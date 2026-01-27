🚨 Atlantic County releases a ‘list of shame’ naming nearly a dozen people accused of abusing positions of public trust.

⚖️ Cases include a school counselor, police officers and county employees, with accusations ranging from sexual assault to theft.

💬 Prosecutors say breaches of trust demand public scrutiny and firm prosecution.

A school counselor accused of sexually assaulting students and an Atlantic City police officer accused of rape inside his patrol car are among nearly a dozen arrests being highlighted in Atlantic County.

The list of shame, involving defendants who are all “in the position of community trust,” was released on Tuesday by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

“When someone serving in such a position falls short of their oath, it is necessary they be held accountable for their actions,” officials said, in sharing the list of accused offenders.

Darnell Williams is accused of sexually assaulting children while a school counselor (ACPO)

Darnell Williams - Mays Landing middle school counselor

Darnell Williams has been accused of sexual assault against three different juvenile victims, on three separate dates, while working as a counselor with the Hamilton Township School District at Williams Davies Middle School in Mays Landing.

He was first arrested in August 2025 and charged with second-degree counts of official misconduct, sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

By October 2025, other charges had stacked up against Williams, who had previously been an educator and basketball coach in Ocean County.

He has remained in Atlantic County jail.

Joshua Munyon (Cape May County Jail)

Joshua Munyon – Atlantic City Police Officer

Officer Joshua Munyon was arrested in April 2025, accused of sexually assaulting a handcuffed woman in his patrol car following an incident at the Tropicana Casino.

Munyon was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree counts of sexual assault and official misconduct.

He has been on unpaid suspension since facing criminal charges and is next due in court on March 4 for a discretionary conference.

Sebastian Flores Huamani is accused of sexual assault (ACPO)

Sebastian Flores-Huamani – Corrections Officer Atlantic County Justice Facility

Sebastian Flores-Humani has been accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate in her cell at the Atlantic County Justice Facility while on duty as an Atlantic County Corrections Officer.

On Sept. 4, jail administrators contacted the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office after the victim reported her assault.

After a three-month investigation, Flores-Huamani, of Mays Landing, was charged with second-degree counts of sexual assault and official misconduct.

He resigned from his job in November, county officials confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.

Gibbsboro police officer La Rodriquez is accused of having child pornography (ACPO)

La Rodriquez – Gibbsboro Police Officer

Officer La Rodriguez has been accused of possession of child pornography video material.

He was charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The video file was discovered on a personal device in his residence and was not associated with the police department or his work as an officer, prosecutors said.

Ventnor City Police Officer Ryan Bonanni is accused of recording a woman in a jail holding cell (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office)

Ryan Bonanni – Ventnor City Police Officer

Ventnor City police officer Ryan Bonanni was accused of creating and sharing explicit surveillance footage of a woman who was in a holding cell following her arrest in June 2025, and then sharing the videos via Snapchat.

At the time of his August arrest, Bonanni was charged with second-degree official misconduct and unauthorized access, as well as third-degree invasion of privacy.

Joe Jenkins-Ridley is accused of letting his workers steal diesel gas from Atlantic County (ACPO)

Joe Jenkins-Ridley – Atlantic County Public Works

Joe Jenkins-Ridley was an employee of Atlantic County Public Works. He has been accused of letting employees from his privately-owned business to use a code he illegally shared, to steal more than $75,000 in diesel fuel from Atlantic County Gas Pumps.

Jenkins-Ridley has been charged with second-degree official misconduct and pattern of official misconduct, conspiracy, and third-degree theft.

Adriana Quirindongo accuse of theft and misconduct in Atlantic County (ACPO)

Adriana Quirindongo – Atlantic County Family and Community Development

Adriana Quirindongo haas been accused of printing and using EBT cards linked to accounts of several clients, while working at the Atlantic County Family and Community Development Office.

Following her March 2025 arrest, Quirindongo was charged with second-degree official misconduct, third-degree pattern of official misconduct, third-degree theft by unlawful taking, and fourth-degree food stamp fraud.

Atlantic City Police Officer Jennifer Sanchez arrested (ACPO)

Jennifer Sanchez – Atlantic City Police Officer

Officer Jennifer Sanchez has been accused of misusing police databases to locate the identity of a third-party individual.

She is also accused of using that information to harass and stalk that person and a separate victim.

Sanchez has been charged with second-degree official misconduct and pattern of official misconduct, as well as third-degree unauthorized access.

Matthew Robison is accused of theft (ACPO)

Matthew Robison – Mays Landing volunteer fireman

Matthew Robison was the treasurer of the Mays Landing Fire Company and has been accused of using the accounts of the fire company for personal use.

Following his October arrest, Robison was charged with third-degree theft.

Leah Ready is an educator caught up in a domestic incident assault charge (ACPO)

Leah Reedy – Speech Language Specialist Teacher, last employed by Egg Harbor Township Board of Education

Police responded to a domestic dispute call that involved Leah Reedy. While trying to arrest Reedy for simple assault, police said she resisted and struck the arresting officer.

The incident was not associated in any way with her job as a teacher. Reedy was charged with third-degree resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault on police.

The county also highlighted the arrest of a separate elementary school teacher, who had been accused of theft associated with a secondary job at the Landmark Bar and Grill in Atlantic City.

Amanda Gutchigian was initially charged with third-degree theft by unlawful taking — but pleaded not guilty and ultimately saw the charge dismissed.

“We completely understand the need for the public to have confidence in the Prosecutor’s Office in making these difficult decisions and prosecuting those that breach the public’s trust,” Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds said in a written release on Tuesday.

