NJ cop, 24, accused of brutally raping handcuffed woman in police car

ATLANTIC CITY – A 24-year-old city police officer has been accused of handcuffing and raping a female victim inside his squad car.

Joshua Munyon, from Egg Harbor Township, was charged on Thursday with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree counts of sexual assault and official misconduct.

The officer’s arrest this week followed months of investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit.

Munyon, who was hired by the Atlantic City Police Department in August 2022, has now been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case.

On Sept. 13, 2024, a woman reported to Atlantic City Police that she was sexually assaulted by Munyon, after having multiple contacts with him earlier that morning while he was on duty as a uniformed police officer.

The victim, whose initials are A.L., said she was at the Tropicana Casino when Munyon served her with a summons for being intoxicated.

NJ police officer accused of sexually assaulting woman

He then drove her to a parking lot in Atlantic City. That's where Munyon sexually assaulted the victim while she was handcuffed, police said.

The victim disclosed injuries to her wrists and chipped toenails due to the assault.

Atlantic County

Munyon then drove the woman back to the Tropicana, where she immediately told Tropicana security staff, who alerted police.

In September, when notified of the alleged sexual assault, city police followed state guidelines and sent the case to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

During the investigation, Munyon was placed on a modified assignment.

Joshua Munyon, an ACPD officer, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman

Clues and evidence in case

Detectives secured video surveillance that showed the victim getting in and out of Munyon’s patrol vehicle.

The details were also supported by location data from the police vehicle, officials said.

According to witnesses, Munyon had denied to his supervisors that the woman was ever under arrest or inside of his vehicle.

Once criminal charges were filed, he was placed on unpaid suspension, police said.

After being hired months earlier, Munyon graduated from the Atlantic County Police Training Center in February 2023.

As of Thursday, he was being held in Atlantic County jail, pending a first appearance and detention hearing.

Anyone with information about this case or other serious crimes was asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7666. Tips also can be submitted online or to Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234, 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers Website.

