🚨 Camden County teacher arrested on sexual assault charges

🎓 Alleged relationship involved teen student under 18

⚖️ School suspends teacher as criminal case moves forward

A Camden County science teacher was arrested after a student told police about a sexual assault.

Jason D. Howe, 26, of Runnemede, is charged with second-degree counts of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

On Friday, local police notified the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit that a female student, at least 16 but younger than 18, reported having a sexual relationship with a teacher.

Alleged encounters at Runnemede apartment

Detectives found that Howe and the victim had sexual intercourse at his apartment in Runnemede in March.

Howe was taken into custody on April 3. He was being held at the Camden County Jail, pending a detention hearing next week.

Read More: NJ middle school female teacher charged with sex assault of student

Camden County criminal charges Camden County criminal charges (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Teacher and coach suspended from Sterling High School

Howe was a chemistry teacher at Sterling High School in Somerdale. The school serves about 839 students in grades 9-12.

He also coached cross country for boys and girls and freshman boys basketball, and was an assistant coach for girls' spring track.

The school district has suspended him and banned him from school property.

Investigation ongoing, officials seek more information

Prosecutors said that only one student victim has been identified as of Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Todd Jarrell of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 856-225-8479 and Detective Michael Waters of the Runnemede Police Department at 856-939-0330. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

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