These are the top 10 public high schools in NJ for SAT scores
Location, location, location.
It matters for business. It matters for schools, too. Like it or not, fair or not, we so heavily fund our schools through property taxes in New Jersey that the town in which you live can have a huge impact on your child’s education.
If you want your kids to go to college, many schools are still looking at SAT scores even though some are getting away from that criterion. Nationally, the average SAT score is a combined 1,029. That’s 521 on reading/writing and 508 on math.
Statewide New Jersey fares better than the national average with a combined 1,052, reading/writing 533 and math 519.
Giving credit where due, NJ.com crunched some numbers and looked at the average SAT scores of New Jersey public high schools. They went with regular admission schools, leaving out magnet and specialized schools that have competitive and selective admissions policies.
Of the New Jersey public high schools with regular admission, these have the Top 10 highest SAT scores.
10. Livingston High School
Combined: 1,277
Math: 639
Reading & writing: 638
9. Cresskill High School
Combined: 1,292
Math: 657
Reading & writing: 635
8. John P. Stevens High School - Edison Township School District
Combined: 1,300
Math: 661
Reading & writing: 639
Ridge High School - Bernards Township School District
Combined: 1,306
Math: 652
Reading & writing: 654
6. Tenafly High School
Combined: 1,310
Math: 658
Reading & writing: 652
5. Princeton High School
Combined: 1,320
Math: 658
Reading & writing: 662
4. Montgomery High School
Combined: 1,330
Math: 672
Reading & writing: 658
3. West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North
Combined: 1,341
Math: 681
Reading & writing: 660
2. West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South
Combined: 1,356
Math: 688
Reading & writing: 668
1. Millburn High School
Combined: 1,391
Math: 700
Reading & writing: 691
NJ towns paying the most taxes for public schools
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.