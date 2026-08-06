These are the top 10 public high schools in NJ for SAT scores

These are the top 10 public high schools in NJ for SAT scores

SAT scores in NJ (Canva/Google Maps)

Location, location, location.

It matters for business. It matters for schools, too. Like it or not, fair or not, we so heavily fund our schools through property taxes in New Jersey that the town in which you live can have a huge impact on your child’s education.

If you want your kids to go to college, many schools are still looking at SAT scores even though some are getting away from that criterion. Nationally, the average SAT score is a combined 1,029. That’s 521 on reading/writing and 508 on math.

Statewide New Jersey fares better than the national average with a combined 1,052, reading/writing 533 and math 519.

Giving credit where due, NJ.com crunched some numbers and looked at the average SAT scores of New Jersey public high schools. They went with regular admission schools, leaving out magnet and specialized schools that have competitive and selective admissions policies.

Of the New Jersey public high schools with regular admission, these have the Top 10 highest SAT scores.

Google Maps/Canva
Google Maps/Canva

10. Livingston High School

Combined: 1,277
Math: 639
Reading & writing: 638

 

Cresskill High School (Google Maps)
Cresskill High School (Google Maps)

9. Cresskill High School

Combined: 1,292
Math: 657
Reading & writing: 635

 

JP Stevens High Schools (Google Maps)
JP Stevens High Schools (Google Maps)

8. John P. Stevens High School - Edison Township School District

Combined: 1,300
Math: 661
Reading & writing: 639

 

Google Maps/Canva
Google Maps/Canva

Ridge High School - Bernards Township School District

Combined: 1,306
Math: 652
Reading & writing: 654

 

Tenafly High School
Tenafly High School

6. Tenafly High School

Combined: 1,310
Math: 658
Reading & writing: 652

 

Princeton High School (Google Maps)
Princeton High School (Google Maps)

5. Princeton High School

Combined: 1,320
Math: 658
Reading & writing: 662

 

Canva / TSM Illustration/Google Maps
Canva / TSM Illustration/Google Maps

4. Montgomery High School

Combined: 1,330
Math: 672
Reading & writing: 658

 

Entrance to West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North
Entrance to West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North (

3. West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North

Combined: 1,341
Math: 681
Reading & writing: 660

 

West Windsor-Plainsboro South (Google Maps)
West Windsor-Plainsboro South (Google Maps)

2. West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South

Combined: 1,356
Math: 688
Reading & writing: 668

 

Google Maps/Canva
Google Maps/Canva

1. Millburn High School

Combined: 1,391
Math: 700
Reading & writing: 691

NJ towns paying the most taxes for public schools

The 20 towns with the most expensive school tax portion of their average property tax bills. Listed in ascending order. This is 2025 data from the state Department of Community Affairs.

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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Filed Under: NJ schools
Categories: Deminski & Moore, Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey

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