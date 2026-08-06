Location, location, location.

It matters for business. It matters for schools, too. Like it or not, fair or not, we so heavily fund our schools through property taxes in New Jersey that the town in which you live can have a huge impact on your child’s education.

If you want your kids to go to college, many schools are still looking at SAT scores even though some are getting away from that criterion. Nationally, the average SAT score is a combined 1,029. That’s 521 on reading/writing and 508 on math.

Statewide New Jersey fares better than the national average with a combined 1,052, reading/writing 533 and math 519.

Giving credit where due, NJ.com crunched some numbers and looked at the average SAT scores of New Jersey public high schools. They went with regular admission schools, leaving out magnet and specialized schools that have competitive and selective admissions policies.

Of the New Jersey public high schools with regular admission, these have the Top 10 highest SAT scores.

Google Maps/Canva Google Maps/Canva

10. Livingston High School

Combined: 1,277

Math: 639

Reading & writing: 638

Cresskill High School (Google Maps) Cresskill High School (Google Maps)

9. Cresskill High School

Combined: 1,292

Math: 657

Reading & writing: 635

JP Stevens High Schools (Google Maps) JP Stevens High Schools (Google Maps)

8. John P. Stevens High School - Edison Township School District

Combined: 1,300

Math: 661

Reading & writing: 639

Google Maps/Canva Google Maps/Canva

Ridge High School - Bernards Township School District

Combined: 1,306

Math: 652

Reading & writing: 654

Tenafly High School Tenafly High School

6. Tenafly High School

Combined: 1,310

Math: 658

Reading & writing: 652

Princeton High School (Google Maps) Princeton High School (Google Maps)

5. Princeton High School

Combined: 1,320

Math: 658

Reading & writing: 662

Canva / TSM Illustration/Google Maps Canva / TSM Illustration/Google Maps

4. Montgomery High School

Combined: 1,330

Math: 672

Reading & writing: 658

Entrance to West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North ( Entrance to West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North

3. West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North

Combined: 1,341

Math: 681

Reading & writing: 660

West Windsor-Plainsboro South (Google Maps) West Windsor-Plainsboro South (Google Maps)

2. West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South

Combined: 1,356

Math: 688

Reading & writing: 668

Google Maps/Canva Google Maps/Canva

1. Millburn High School

Combined: 1,391

Math: 700

Reading & writing: 691

NJ towns paying the most taxes for public schools The 20 towns with the most expensive school tax portion of their average property tax bills. Listed in ascending order. This is 2025 data from the state Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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