✅A senior prank at Manchester High School escalated into a police investigation

✅Students face suspensions, loss of graduation privileges and at least one expulsion

✅School officials and Manchester police are reviewing videos

MANCHESTER — A "for sale" sign on the high school entrance was just the appetizer to an Ocean County high school's senior prank.

The senior class at Manchester High School hung the banner on the sign along Route 37, which got some online laughs and shares on Thursday morning. But the real prank was the vandalism inside the school, which took place Wednesday night. It included obscenities on the roof and a possible stolen lawn mower, according to Tri-County Scanner News.

Students have been suspended or will not be able to walk at Tuesday's commencement, according to the news site. At least one student has been expelled.

Videos shared with New Jersey 101.5 show toilet paper thrown both inside and outside the school, including in the trees along Hawks Way, the road leading from Route 37 to the high school. Damage to a silver pickup truck is shown in the edited video.

"For sale" banner on the sign at the entrance to Manchester Township High School (Tri-County Scanner News) "For sale" banner on the sign at the entrance to Manchester Township High School (Tri-County Scanner News)

Prank under investigation by police

Inside the school, toilet paper and balloons are strewn in several hallways. The clock on the school reads midnight with toilet paper hanging off it and students jumping up and down on the overhang. The video also shows a camper with students inside eating. A time stamp in the video shows 3:46 a.m. while the clock shows 3:45 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the clips.

Manchester schools Superintendent Diane Pedroza told New Jersey 101.5 that the district is "reviewing all available information." The district is restricted in what it can discuss publicly because juveniles are involved, according to Pedroza.

"We can confirm that the activities that occurred after the senior prank exceeded the expectations and guidelines that had been communicated to students, and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with district policies and the student code of conduct," Pedroza said.

Manchester police Capt. Al Vega could not speak to the specifics of the incident, citing an ongoing investigation.

"We are working closely with the Board of Education to investigate the incident and resolve this matter," Vega said.

About 2,900 students attend schools in the Manchester school district, with 947 at Manchester High School.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom